Thailand ESim

Bijgewerkt op January 14th, 2022
Aankomst Esim voor reizigers
Als je naar Thailand reist, raden we aan om een ESIM te kopen voordat je aankomt als je telefoon dit ondersteunt. Hierdoor heb je een directe dataverbinding wanneer je in Thailand landt, en vermijd je de wachtrijen en het gedoe om een simkaart te krijgen bij een telefoonwinkel.
U kunt een Esim-kaart krijgen door op HERE klikken. Het opzetten duurt slechts ongeveer 1 minuut en u bent klaar voor uw aankomst in Thailand.
Veelgestelde vragen over ESim
Wat is een Esim?
Met een eSIM kunt u uw draadloze provider, gegevens of serviceplan via software wijzigen. Op eSIM-apparaten kunt u over het algemeen naar een menu gaan of een foto maken van een QR-code om uw provider of serviceplan on-the-fly te wijzigen. U hoeft niet naar een winkel te gaan, op de post te wachten of met een kleine chip te spelen. U kunt ook vaak twee verschillende lijnen op hetzelfde apparaat gebruiken, zoals een thuis- en werklijn, of schakelen tussen verschillende abonnementen, afhankelijk van waar u zich bevindt.
Hoe installeer ik een ESim op een iPhone-apparaat?
Als u een QR-code krijgt, kunt u deze eenvoudig scannen ( iPhone Video Tutorial ).
Hoe installeer ik een ESim op een Andriod-apparaat?
Als u een QR-code krijgt, kunt u deze eenvoudig scannen ( Android Video Tutorial ).
Esim-ondersteunde telefoons
- Appel: iPhone 11
- Apple: iPhone 11 Pro
- Apple: iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Appel: iPhone 12
- Apple: iPhone 12 Pro
- Apple: iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple: iPhone 12 mini
- Appel: iPhone 13
- Apple: iPhone 13 Pro
- Apple: iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Apple: iPhone 13 mini
- Appel: iPhone SE (2020)
- Apple: iPhone XR
- Apple: iPhone XS
- Apple: iPhone XS Max
- Fairphone: 4
- Google: Pixel 2
- Google: Pixel 2 XL
- Google: Pixel 3
- Google: Pixel 3 XL
- Google: Pixel 3a
- Google: Pixel 3a XL
- Google: Pixel 4
- Google: Pixel 4 XL
- Google: Pixel 4a
- Google: Pixel 4a 5G
- Google: Pixel 5
- Google: Pixel 5a 5G
- Google: Pixel 6
- Google: Pixel 6 Pro
- Google: Pixel 6a
- Huawei: Mate 40 Pro
- Huawei: P40
- Huawei: P40 4G
- Huawei: P40 Pro
- Motorola: Razr 2019
- Motorola: Razr 5G
- Tegen: Vind X3
- Oppo: Vind X3 Pro
- Oppo: Vind X4 Pro
- Samsung: Galaxy Fold
- Samsung : Galaxy Note20
- Samsung : Galaxy Note20 5G
- Samsung: Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- Samsung: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung: Galaxy S20
- Samsung : Galaxy S20 5G
- Samsung: Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung: Galaxy S20+
- Samsung: Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy S21 5G
- Samsung: Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Samsung: Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy S22 5G
- Samsung: Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- Samsung: Galaxy S22+ 5G
- Samsung: Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung: Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Samsung: Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Sony: Xperia 10 III Lite