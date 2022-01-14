Thailand ESim

Wat is een Esim?

Met een eSIM kunt u uw draadloze provider, gegevens of serviceplan via software wijzigen. Op eSIM-apparaten kunt u over het algemeen naar een menu gaan of een foto maken van een QR-code om uw provider of serviceplan on-the-fly te wijzigen. U hoeft niet naar een winkel te gaan, op de post te wachten of met een kleine chip te spelen. U kunt ook vaak twee verschillende lijnen op hetzelfde apparaat gebruiken, zoals een thuis- en werklijn, of schakelen tussen verschillende abonnementen, afhankelijk van waar u zich bevindt.