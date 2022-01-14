THAILAND ESIM

Als je naar Thailand reist, raden we aan om een ESIM te kopen voordat je aankomt als je telefoon dit ondersteunt. Hierdoor heb je een directe dataverbinding wanneer je in Thailand landt, en vermijd je de wachtrijen en het gedoe om een simkaart te krijgen bij een telefoonwinkel.

U kunt een Esim-kaart krijgen door op HERE klikken. Het opzetten duurt slechts ongeveer 1 minuut en u bent klaar voor uw aankomst in Thailand.

Veelgestelde vragen over ESim

Wat is een Esim?

Met een eSIM kunt u uw draadloze provider, gegevens of serviceplan via software wijzigen. Op eSIM-apparaten kunt u over het algemeen naar een menu gaan of een foto maken van een QR-code om uw provider of serviceplan on-the-fly te wijzigen. U hoeft niet naar een winkel te gaan, op de post te wachten of met een kleine chip te spelen. U kunt ook vaak twee verschillende lijnen op hetzelfde apparaat gebruiken, zoals een thuis- en werklijn, of schakelen tussen verschillende abonnementen, afhankelijk van waar u zich bevindt.

Hoe installeer ik een ESim op een iPhone-apparaat?

Als u een QR-code krijgt, kunt u deze eenvoudig scannen ( iPhone Video Tutorial ).

Hoe installeer ik een ESim op een Andriod-apparaat?

Als u een QR-code krijgt, kunt u deze eenvoudig scannen ( Android Video Tutorial ).

Waar kan ik een ESIM voor Thailand kopen?

Verkrijg een Thailand ESim Card door op HERE klikken.

Esim-ondersteunde telefoons

  • Appel: iPhone 11Appel: iPhone 11
  • Apple: iPhone 11 ProApple: iPhone 11 Pro
  • Apple: iPhone 11 Pro MaxApple: iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Appel: iPhone 12Appel: iPhone 12
  • Apple: iPhone 12 ProApple: iPhone 12 Pro
  • Apple: iPhone 12 Pro MaxApple: iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Apple: iPhone 12 miniApple: iPhone 12 mini
  • Appel: iPhone 13Appel: iPhone 13
  • Apple: iPhone 13 ProApple: iPhone 13 Pro
  • Apple: iPhone 13 Pro MaxApple: iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Apple: iPhone 13 miniApple: iPhone 13 mini
  • Appel: iPhone SE (2020)Appel: iPhone SE (2020)
  • Apple: iPhone XRApple: iPhone XR
  • Apple: iPhone XSApple: iPhone XS
  • Apple: iPhone XS MaxApple: iPhone XS Max
  • Fairphone: 4Fairphone: 4
  • Google: Pixel 2Google: Pixel 2
  • Google: Pixel 2 XLGoogle: Pixel 2 XL
  • Google: Pixel 3Google: Pixel 3
  • Google: Pixel 3 XLGoogle: Pixel 3 XL
  • Google: Pixel 3aGoogle: Pixel 3a
  • Google: Pixel 3a XLGoogle: Pixel 3a XL
  • Google: Pixel 4Google: Pixel 4
  • Google: Pixel 4 XLGoogle: Pixel 4 XL
  • Google: Pixel 4aGoogle: Pixel 4a
  • Google: Pixel 4a 5GGoogle: Pixel 4a 5G
  • Google: Pixel 5Google: Pixel 5
  • Google: Pixel 5a 5GGoogle: Pixel 5a 5G
  • Google: Pixel 6Google: Pixel 6
  • Google: Pixel 6 ProGoogle: Pixel 6 Pro
  • Google: Pixel 6aGoogle: Pixel 6a
  • Huawei: Mate 40 ProHuawei: Mate 40 Pro
  • Huawei: P40Huawei: P40
  • Huawei: P40 4GHuawei: P40 4G
  • Huawei: P40 ProHuawei: P40 Pro
  • Motorola: Razr 2019Motorola: Razr 2019
  • Motorola: Razr 5GMotorola: Razr 5G
  • Tegen: Vind X3Tegen: Vind X3
  • Oppo: Vind X3 ProOppo: Vind X3 Pro
  • Oppo: Vind X4 ProOppo: Vind X4 Pro
  • Samsung: Galaxy FoldSamsung: Galaxy Fold
  • Samsung : Galaxy Note20Samsung : Galaxy Note20
  • Samsung : Galaxy Note20 5GSamsung : Galaxy Note20 5G
  • Samsung: Galaxy Note20 UltraSamsung: Galaxy Note20 Ultra
  • Samsung: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5GSamsung: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
  • Samsung: Galaxy S20Samsung: Galaxy S20
  • Samsung : Galaxy S20 5GSamsung : Galaxy S20 5G
  • Samsung: Galaxy S20 UltraSamsung: Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Samsung: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5GSamsung: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
  • Samsung: Galaxy S20+Samsung: Galaxy S20+
  • Samsung: Galaxy S20+ 5GSamsung: Galaxy S20+ 5G
  • Samsung : Galaxy S21 5GSamsung : Galaxy S21 5G
  • Samsung: Galaxy S21 Ultra 5GSamsung: Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
  • Samsung: Galaxy S21+ 5GSamsung: Galaxy S21+ 5G
  • Samsung : Galaxy S22 5GSamsung : Galaxy S22 5G
  • Samsung: Galaxy S22 Ultra 5GSamsung: Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
  • Samsung: Galaxy S22+ 5GSamsung: Galaxy S22+ 5G
  • Samsung: Galaxy Z FlipSamsung: Galaxy Z Flip
  • Samsung: Galaxy Z Flip 5GSamsung: Galaxy Z Flip 5G
  • Samsung: Galaxy Z Flip3 5GSamsung: Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
  • Samsung : Galaxy Z Fold2 5GSamsung : Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
  • Samsung : Galaxy Z Fold3 5GSamsung : Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
  • Sony: Xperia 10 III LiteSony: Xperia 10 III Lite
 
