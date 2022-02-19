Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 118 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Hotel Refund Policy
Amendment Policy
Booking amendments are permitted free of charge up to 3 times based on the following:
a. Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delayed approval)
b. 72 hours pre-COVID 19 test result is positive
c. Flight is cancelled or postponed
Cancellation Policy (FOR 100% ADVANCE PAYMENT ONLY)
• 100% refund for cancellations 14 days prior to arrival date. 50% cancellation fee applied on total amount for cancellations more than 7 days prior to arrival date. 100% cancellation fee applied on total amount for cancellations less than 7 days prior to arrival date (based on original booking)
• All relevant bank charges & processing fees will be deducted from the refund amount
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
luxe hotelkamer 45m²
฿32,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Bad
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Wasmachine
- Werkruimte
- Yogamat
Maximaal 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Suite met 1 slaapkamer 60m²
฿39,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,490 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,790 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Wasmachine
- Werkruimte
- Yogamat
Maximaal 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Balkonsuite met 1 slaapkamer 65m²
฿47,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Wasmachine
- Werkruimte
- Yogamat
Welkom bij Lohas Residences Sukhumvit. Omdat Thailand strengere toelatingseisen oplegt aan terugkeerders, is Lohas Residences Sukhumvit door het ministerie van Volksgezondheid en Defensie gecertificeerd als een officieel alternatief quarantainehotel voor reizigers. U heeft nu de mogelijkheid om u te isoleren in de luxe van een Serviced Apartment in het hart van Bangkok, met de voorzieningen en het comfort van thuis. Vanaf de luchthaven wordt uw temperatuur gescreend voordat u uw bagage ophaalt. Daarna wacht een vertegenwoordiger van het JCI-geaccrediteerde Bangpakok 9 International Hospital op u bij gate nummer 10. De reis duurt ongeveer 30 - 45 minuten. Onze busjes zijn uitgerust met GPS-tracking en CCTV voor uw gemoedsrust. Voor en na elke reis worden alle harde oppervlakken inclusief veiligheidsgordels en gespen gereinigd en gedesinfecteerd. Zoals Lohas staat voor Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability. Gasten veilig en gezond houden is een van onze belangrijkste prioriteiten.
Lohas heeft deskundige verpleegkundigen van het Bangpakok 9 International Hospital die u 24 uur per dag met plezier bijstaan. Na een snelle check-in is er een speciale lift klaargemaakt die alleen voor alle in quarantaine geplaatste gasten kan worden gebruikt. Onze suites beginnen bij 45 vierkante meter, hebben kamerhoge ramen, onbeperkte snelle WiFi en een flatscreen-tv met HDMI-kabel. Extra functies zijn onder meer een en-suite badkamer met ligbad, hygiënisch toiletsysteem, keuken, grote koelkast, broodrooster, wasmachine en droger. Er zijn ook magnetrons beschikbaar in de kamer om ervoor te zorgen dat uw maaltijden altijd warm zijn. We hebben ook gratis maskers, alcohol-gel, een yogamat, 3 liter drinkwater per dag, thee en koffie klaargemaakt voor uw verblijf. Voor meer entertainment hebben we een PS4 met gratis geïntegreerd Netflix-account te huur. Degenen die meer ruimte of gezinnen nodig hebben, hebben we grotere onderling verbonden suites met aparte woonkamers en een balkon beschikbaar. Voor onze huishoudelijke dienst desinfecteren onze medewerkers alle aanraakoppervlakken elke 2 dagen na uw eerste Covid-test. Ons flexibele annulerings- en wijzigingsbeleid geeft u de gemoedsrust die u verdient.
Elke dag bezorgen onze medewerkers 3 maaltijden voor uw kamer. We hebben verschillende keukens, waaronder Aziatische en westerse opties. Het hotel heeft een ontspanningsruimte op het dak ingericht met een skyfitnesscentrum en een tuin waar u kunt ontspannen en ontspannen terwijl u geniet van de skyline van Bangkok. Ons enige verzoek is dat u zich houdt aan de richtlijnen voor sociale afstand terwijl u geniet van onze faciliteiten. Om onze service te verbeteren, heeft Lohas Residences Sukhumvit ook de "SHA" -certificering behaald, wat bevestigt dat we klaar zijn om u van dienst te zijn. We hopen dat je een aangenaam verblijf zult hebben in Lohas - een budgetvriendelijk appartement met hotelservice, met alle gemakken van thuis in Sukhumvit, Bangkok.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Gecertificeerd medisch personeel 24/7 paraat
- Tweemaal daagse temperatuurcontrole door interne medische professional
- COVID-19 test 2 times (RT-PCR)
- Basis medisch consult via videogesprek 24/7 noodoverdracht van ambulancedienst
- Officieel COVID-19 certificaat op de vertrekdag
- Snelle onbeperkte WiFi en kabel-tv met 74 lokale en internationale zenders (inclusief HDMI-kabel)
- Drinkwater (3 liter per dag), koffie en thee
- 3 meals per person per day (Premium Indian Vegetarian & Halal & Vegan food packages at additional cost)
- Gratis voorzieningen op de kamer, waaronder maskers en handdesinfecterend middel
- Gratis limousine-transfer op aankomstdatum (BKK of DMK)
- Yogamat beschikbaar in de kamer
- PS4 met geïntegreerd gratis Netflix-account te huur op basis van beschikbaarheid
- 20% korting op het à la carte roomservicemenu
Score
4.5/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 107 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
Pluspunten
- I loved the service and the attentiveness of all the people who worked during quarantine in Bangkok.
Quiet hotel and the room is clean, bed is comfortable, but most importantly, the people are kind and accommodating to your needs.
4.7 Premier Balcony Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Absolutely beautiful rooftop garden
- Rooftop fitness facility open all day
- Outdoor shower by the pool
- Very kind, accommodating staff
- Hot food delivered on time
- 7-11 Delivery right to your door
- ATM wasn't working for the first few days but it worked on my 3rd day
- Pool closed (probably for COVID measures)
Lohas was the perfect place for my 10-day quarantine. I had a bunch of issues when I got here with my phone service (nothing to do with them- just international tech issues with Verizon) and the staff was so accommodating and willing to help in any way that they could, as they were throughout my entire stay, with anything that I needed. I'm a very picky eater, and I was nervous about the food due to reviews that I had read prior to my stay, but was pleasantly surprised, with the exception of a few meals. Luckily, you can get anything you want delivered from the 7-11! The staff takes care of it all- they order, pick it up and bring it right to your room with a receipt. The rooftop fitness facility is great, but make sure to go in the early morning or later in the evening unless you enjoy working out in the extreme heat/humidity (there is a roof overhead but no AC). Hot water in the shower, AC in the room nice and cold. The rooftop patio garden is breathtaking & well maintained with a beautiful view of the city. I felt at home in my room after a day or two and would hands down stay in this hotel again if I ever need to quarantine in Thailand again :)
4.1 Deluxe Suite
PluspuntenMinpunten
Overall for me is very good
Full furnished and locate in town
But hotel a bit old and air conditioning use pool air.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
Pluspunten
- We had to change our arrival dates a number of times and the hotel changed them promptly and issued new documents for the Thailand Pass very quickly and at no extra charge.
Excellent service and very good staff, we will definitely use here again every time for as long as quarantine hotels are necessary.
4.3 Deluxe Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very clean Room
- Great Food
- Staff Freindly
- Wi-Fi slow and dodgy always having to reconnect
- Exercize Equip in Exercize Room could use servicing or replacement (Treadmills and Bike)
- Shower water choices were cold and colder
nice quiet place to stay, out of the way on at the end of Sukumvit Soi2
typical though Bangkok the furnishings were a bit dated namely the chairs in room a little bit uncomfortable but it is what it is!
the wi-fi was slow and notchy in its delivery had to redo the connection as a YouTube video as it was constantly riding the buffers!
note for what ever reason I was not allowed to get a simcard at the airport for my phone,
and there was one offered for sale at the front desk but it was not a carrier I recognized so I passed on that!
5.0 Premier Balcony Suite
Pluspunten
- Television has Netflix!
- Clean room
- Very comfortable bed
- Homely feeling
I had a wonderful stay without the feeling of not being home. Great English speaking staff and amenities. Kitchen was a big plus for me to heat my food incase I wasn’t hungry during meal time.
4.7 Deluxe Suite
Pluspunten
- Very professional check-in and check out procedures.
- Spacious room layout.
- Good food variety for a week of quarantine. Great to be able to enjoy the roof garden and gym.
I would choose Lohasresidences again. The Covid-19 measures were handeled very professionally. Thank you for having me.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
Pluspunten
- Large space, clean rooms
- Complete amenities
- Excellent service minded staff
- Good food
- Strong wifi
- Lovely rooftop (enjoyed sunbathing at the pool area this time)
We keep returning to Lohas as our choice for Test & Go or Quarantine. Main reason for returning has to be the excellent staff. Recommended!
4.7 Premier Balcony Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Service was great
- Room was clean
- Location was close to city, shopping and sky train.
The residence location was great, particularly the service on site.
The room was nice and large, clean and well kept.
The experience is good for the service, room, location and price.
4.7 One-bedroom Balcony Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- ประทับใจตั้งแต่เข้าถึงโรงแรมคือการบริการที่ดี
- ห้องพักกว้าง สะอาด
- มีความร่มรื่นจากบรรยากาศภายนอก สีเขียวของต้นไม้
- มีส่วนที่เป็นสถานที่พักผ่อนและที่ออกกำลังกายกระจกใส ได้มองเห็นทิวทัศน์ด้านนอกทำให้เพลิดเพลินในการออกกำลังกาย บนชั้นดาดฟ้า
- มีห้อซาวน่า แยกหญิงและชาย พร้อมอ่างจากุชชี่
- ระบบไวไฟบางครั้งไม่เสถียร โดยเฉพาะชั้นดาดฟ้า
- อุปกรณ์ออกกำลังบางตัวดูเก่และชำรุด แต่ยังมีพอและครบที่ออกำลังได้
ฉันชอบที่นี่มาก อาหารรสชาติอร่อย ห้องพักกว้าง สะอาด พนักงานบริการดี ฉันอยากให้คนไทยอย่างฉันได้มาอ่านในภาษาไทยของฉันเพื่อมั่นใจที่จะเลือกโรงแรมนี้ เป็นที่พักในเวลามาพักที่เมืองไทย ยิ่งช่วงกักตัวโควิดแบบนี้ การกักตัวไม่ใช่เรื่องสนุกเลย แต่ที่นี่มีสิ่งที่จะทำให้คุณไม่เบื่อเลย
5.0 Deluxe Suite
The Lohas was a nice stay for my Test & Go 1 day Quarantine. The room was comfortable and met all my needs.
4.0 Premier Balcony Suite
Pluspunten
- Attendus à l’aéroport et embarqués dans un taxi valises désinfectées
- Arrivés à l’hôtel vers 12 h 00
- Test PCR effectué à 13h30 avec résultats à 20h30
- Repas servis en chambre ( basiques mais très bons)
Force est de reconnaître que tout était mis en place pour éviter au mieux une éventuelle contamination
Sur chaussure en plastique fournies , désinfection bagages .
L’hôtel, sans être luxueux, est propre et fonctionnel
Le petit balcon permet de fumer pendant l’attente des résultats
Les repas servis sont bien sûr thaï mais suffisant
Netflix était disponible
A recommander
4.8 One-bedroom Balcony Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- 1-comfortable and spacious room
- 2-Friendly service
- 3-good covid control system This ensures safety when staying here.
- 4-There are beautiful exercise and relaxation areas.
- 5-Wifi is very good in the room.
- 1-The wifi is not strong at the rooftop.
- 2-elevator is a little bit slowly.
- 3-The fire door knob is difficult to open. want to use some stairs
Like this hotel, it doesn't feel as boring as you think.(7 days AQ) The facilities are enough to be as happy as you want. and feel at home
4.4 Premier Balcony Suite
PluspuntenMinpunten
Do not forget to bring food from home, everything else was fine. Very good bed a kitchen and a microwave
5.0 Deluxe Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Комфорт
- Простота бронирования
- Дружелюбный персонал
- Хорошая еда
- Чистая комната
- Прекрасный вид
Очень доволен нашим пребыванием из-за профессионального и обслуживающего персонала
Легко рекомендовать
4.2 Deluxe Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Good service, well organized.
- Too much plastic around the food, I felt guilty for the planet while eating...
Good, well organized. Food could be better. The view was correct, bed was comfortable. I forgot my phone in their car when they took me from the airport to the hotel. They came to my room to give it back to me.
4.3 One-bedroom Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Extremely efficient prior to check in as prompt in responding to emails
- Well organized at the check in for the PCR tests
- Efficient in taking care of the guests
- Maybe the food quality could have been better.
From the time of my enquiry with them, through all the emails conversations prior our check in, during the check in and at the check out, I have found the service at Loyas extremely professional and prompt to my assistance and based on that I will use them or recommend them to my friends.
5.0 Premier Balcony Suite
Pluspunten
- Efficient and professional service with attention to relevant details
Staying at Lohas was a positive comfortable and safe experience. All the facilities provided were of top quality and the staff was attentive and professional
4.8 Deluxe Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Service was great
- More than enough food for time I was there.
- Clean
- Conveniently located
- Great value for required stay
- Glad to have fridge to spread out meals provided
- Longer than expected time for COVID test results - though I think that was because it was a Sunday because others I talked to had quick turn-around
- Need a sign for shuttle at airport - took two hotel coordinators to figure out which group I was supposed to be in, and then it was a good 20-30 minute wait for shuttle. OK, but hard when you've been traveling for over 24 hours. I did arrive in the wee hours (about 1am), but it was quite crowded, so not so unusual.
Overall, friendly and professional service at hotel. And in comparing to other nearby hotels, the price was right.
3.9 One-bedroom Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Location
- Staff
- Communication
- Internet signal was unstable
- Food could be better
- Location is good
- One of the treadmills was broken and nobody cares
Honestly, I was happy to stay at Lohas because I liked the service and the staff. I had to give lower marks due to some problems the hotel needs to tackle. Anyway, it’s Bangkok, nice people and fantastic time outside of the room during my Sandbox time here
