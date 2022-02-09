Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 100 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Piyavate Hospital
Gelegen op 5 minuten lopen van Khao San Road,
Het Royal Rattanakosin Hotel biedt hotelkamers in de oude binnenstad van Bangkok.
Het hotel beschikt over 2 eigen restaurants en een buitenzwembad. Er is gratis WiFi beschikbaar.
Alle kamers zijn uitgerust met kabel-tv, airconditioning en een koelkast.
Elke kamer heeft een badkamer, een haardroger en gratis toiletartikelen.
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel heeft een 24-uursreceptie en ondersteuning van het verpleegkundig team van het ziekenhuis.
Het ligt op minder dan 1 km lopen van het Grand Palace en de rivier de Chao Phraya.
De internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi ligt op 35 minuten rijden.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Covid-19 testen RT-PCR
- 24-uurs verpleegkundige en ambulancedienst
- Arts raadplegen via VIDEO Oproep tijdens quarantaine
- Dagelijkse maaltijden met keuze (vegetarische maaltijd beschikbaar)
- Donmuang / Suvarnabhumi Airport Transfer naar hotel
- Privé in de kamer WIFI-router High Speed Internet
Score
4.0/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 16 beoordelingen
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Well organized
- Friendly staff
- Good food
- Comfortable room
Stayed at this hotel as it was close to my house. Just a one night test and go package. Very well organized by the hotel from airport pickup, testing and hotel stay. All staff very friendly. Would definitely recommend.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- staff were very helpful
- food good but only had what was booked in package never used room service
- not sure when they received my test result as was there from 10.00 am and when i asked the following day got my negative result so then had try book flight to udon thani
all in all a pleasant stay but would have liked to have known my result quicker to have been able to see a little of Bangkok before flying to see my wife
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- very quick from the airport to the room
the experience was a lot better than I expected. It was a shame that when I took an internal flight to Phuket that I had to show proof of vaccination etc though. It would be better if they could access this via Thai Pass
5.0 Deluxe Room
Thank you so much for the hospitality its a good hotel with nice staff.if i need choose again so i choose same hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Easy test, quick check in. Everything from the airport to hotel went very quickly even though we arrived at 12:05 am Staff at the hotel spoke English and were efficient and very helpful
- The dinner was cold and boring but the breakfast omelette was good
Very quick at the airport. Hotel is very clean with excellent wifi. Rooms are not too big but we were only there for 10 hours before we got our test results. Was quite pleased with the entire process
3.8 Deluxe Room
Good value for money compared to so e of the prices I seen. Staff and service were brilliant. Food was great too
3.7 Deluxe Room
PluspuntenMinpunten
Helpful and friendly staff
Good food
Good clean rooms
Wi-Fi worked good
Don’t have anything negative to say to be honest
5.0 Deluxe Room
PluspuntenMinpunten
Nice and very polide staff's room comfortable. Anything working perfectly inside the room.
Also in bkk great job.
Thanks
3.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very nice system to do the PCR test before check-in and rapidly report the result.
- The bathroom was recently renovated and clean.
- The hotel is in the wonderful location and reasonable price.
- Wifi is terrible in some room. But no problem if you stay only one day.
I saw some marks (like chocolate or tomato sauce? on blanket. (It will be nice if not seen them)
Overall, I really love this place and hope to re-book again when I return to Thailand
0.5 Deluxe Room
PluspuntenMinpunten
Watch the Royal hotel Rattanakosin in Bangkok. He did not recognize the vaccination document, forced me to pay 10 days of qarantine and promised to return the money as opposed to 7 days of qarantine at the end of qarantine. I have been out of qarantine for 2 weeks now and my money has not been refunded. It is probably a non-serious hotel. Be careful.
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Strong wifi
- Friendly stuff
- Bathroom
- Cheap
- Space outside the room for walking
- Hard to choose options in menu without pictures
- No balcony and bars on the windows on first floor
- Sometimes noisy
You will get want you expect for such money.
Hotel is not new but rooms are clean and looks well.
For western people some asian food can be surprising :)
Internet was strong so hotel is good choise for remote workers.
I recommend hotel if you very demanding.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The hotel service was very good and made the whole experience very comfortable.
- The only slight problem was that although the room has a balcony the balcony doors don't open so there's no possibility of having some fresh air.
The stay at the hotel was very comforting and the food was quite decent. The only slight problem was that the balcony doors did not open therefore there was no possibility of getting some fresh air. Apart from that the service and the staff were very nice and helpful.
4.1 Grand Deluxe Room
PluspuntenMinpunten
- Het bed was ongemakkelijk en het eten was gewoon goed.
Ik zou hier niet weer verblijven, tenzij het een niet-quarantainehotel was. Het was prijzig, maar het was in een goede buurt van Bangkok.
5.0 Deluxe Room
PluspuntenMinpunten
Ik heb geen opmerkingen, goed ASQ-hotel.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Sofa
- Wifi router
- Eten was goed gearomatiseerd en voldoende
- te stevig bed (voor mij)
- geen thee, alleen koffie
- De bezorging van het avondeten was onregelmatig, variërend van 5.30 tot 6.30 uur
Dit was een zo aangenaam verblijf als ASQ zou kunnen zijn, denk ik, hoewel het leuk zou zijn geweest om een tijd te reserveren om naar buiten te gaan. Een bank was een groot pluspunt omdat het meer variatie bood om te zitten (ik hou er niet van om op het bed te zitten). Voorraden in de kamer (water, wc-papier, koffie, creamer) waren voldoende. Het was leuk om een vegetarische optie te hebben (hoewel ik het leuk had gevonden als de kok het vegetarisch had kunnen maken, niet veganistisch - of op zijn minst uien en knoflook in het eten had gedaan). Ze waren ook erg goed in het bezorgen van dingen die mijn familie aan de balie had achtergelaten. Alles was heel goed georganiseerd, vanaf het moment dat ik werd opgehaald op het vliegveld, tot het inchecken en het installeren in mijn kamer. Ik zal het de volgende keer zeker weer gebruiken.
0.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Sommige medewerkers zijn erg vriendelijk.
- Vies en oud hotel
- Kan constant je buren horen
- Etensporties zijn klein
- Eten smaakt niet lekker
- Niet genoeg flessenwater
Ik begrijp dat dit een van de goedkoopste ASQ-hotels is, maar dit hotel ziet eruit en voelt aan als 50 jaar oud. De etensporties zijn klein voor mij (ik ben een man van 200 cm lang) en het eten smaakt niet al te goed. Het hotel voorzag me niet genoeg flessen water. Slechts 30 liter flessenwater gedurende 14 dagen. Ik drink 4 liter water per dag, dus ik zou 56 liter nodig hebben. Toen ik de receptie om meer water vroeg, zeiden ze dat ze 1, 5 liter fles moesten kopen voor 20 THB. In de meeste delen van Thailand is 1,5 liter slechts 12-14 THB. De wifi was verschrikkelijk. Over het algemeen is dit ASQ-hotel nog steeds te duur voor wat het is. Een paar medewerkers waren erg aardig.
