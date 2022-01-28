Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 49 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Kasemraj Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
FREE Unlimited MODIFICATION is required to be notified to the hotel by email at least 24 hours prior to arrival date.
FREE cancellation is required to be notified to the hotel by email within 24 hrs. prior to arrival date. All the refunds are subject to 500 THB handling fee deducted from your full amount.
In the event that the result of COVID-19 testing during a stay at the hotel is positive Detected as having an infection), the room charge will not be refundable.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Beter 26m²
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,290 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Yogamat
Deluxe met balkon en uitzicht op de rivier 28m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,990 - 1 Day Test & Go
CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE is gelegen in het centrum van Bangkok en een uitstekende keuze voor een ontspannen verblijf. Dit 4-sterrenhotel ligt op slechts 28 km afstand en is gemakkelijk bereikbaar vanaf de luchthaven. Door de gunstige ligging biedt het pand gemakkelijke toegang tot de belangrijkste bezienswaardigheden van de stad.
Profiteer van een schat aan ongeëvenaarde diensten en voorzieningen bij deze accommodatie in Bangkok. Deze accommodatie biedt tal van on-site faciliteiten om zelfs de meest veeleisende gast tevreden te stellen.
Gasten kunnen kiezen uit 50 kamers, die allemaal een sfeer van totale rust en harmonie uitstralen. Het verblijf biedt fantastische faciliteiten, waaronder een buitenzwembad, zodat je kunt ontspannen na een dag vol actie in de stad. Wat de reden ook is om Bangkok te bezoeken, CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE is de perfecte locatie voor een opwindende en opwindende vakantie.
Voorzieningen / functies
- 3 maaltijden per dag met Thaise en westerse gerechten om uit te kiezen
- 1 Covid test (2 tests for 7 and 10 Days package)
- Airport transfer
- Gratis snelle wifi
- Ontspanningsruimte bij het zwembad op het dak na de eerste Covid-test gedurende 1 uur per dag
- Mini-bar koelkast
- Gratis flessen water (onbeperkt)
- HDMI-kabel aangesloten op tv
- Badkamerbenodigdheden
Score
4.1/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 26 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Casa Vimaya Bangkok
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
2.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Nett, aber gleichzeitig etwas uninteressiert , Zimmer waren sauber und auch ausreichend Groß , Test wurde als schnell Test mit Extra Zahlung geordert , war sehr schnell und zeitnah , hat problemlos geklappt . Ergebnis nach etwa 3 Stunden . Pool war ok aber nix besonderes .
- Balkon kann man so eigentlich nicht bezeichnen , kleiner Vorsprung passt eher . WLan langsam , Essen eine Katastrophe , Kalt ,in Plastik abgepackt wurde einfach hingestellt und war nicht das was man bestellt hat . Allers fertig abgepackt , im Hotel gibt es auch nix anderes . So ein schönes Frühstücksrestaurant am River und nix wird angeboten dort . Angestellte sind ziemlich desinteressiert , man hat ja schließlich alles schon bezahlt und mehr holen lohnt sich nicht . Fahrt wurde privat angefordert ( nicht mit mehreren Gästen ) kostet extra 1000 thb
Preis Leistung ist nicht gerechtfertigt . Ansonsten ok . Mit etwas anstrengung und mehr Service wäre es um längen besser
4.6 Superior
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Quick test result, friendly helpful staff.
- No negatives that I can think of.
All Good, would use again. Airport pick up fine. Food ok for quarantine food, they even gave me extra which saved me ordering a grab. They got me things from 7-11 too. First thing the next morning I had my negative test result.
1.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
PluspuntenMinpunten
- health hazard
- inedible food
the room was a health hazard with broken flooring and cigarettes/buds left in the balcony. This is a SHA approved hotel, so did not meet the standard. Part of the package included 3 meals - but food was inedible (food was rotten, and meat left out in the heat which caused a terrible smell). All of this made it difficult with a 8 year old child.
3.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
PluspuntenMinpunten
- Staff communication
- No fresh towels
- No room cleaning
Hotel was good, but ... as we stayed there 3 nights, they did not clean the room every day and no fresh towels. We had to ask ourselves.
3.6 Superior
PluspuntenMinpunten
Room ok - exept for sewage smell. When I left hotel the test result could not apply in the Morchang app - and still haven’t
3.7 Superior
PluspuntenMinpunten
Transfer from airport OK.Hotel reception
Very kind and cooperative.The hotel has
a lift.I would recommend
4.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Everything well organised from the picking up at the airport to the PCR test to checking out.
- Nothing negative, all good
Everything went well despite the worries about stories you hear about scamming. The hotel was good, staff were more than helpful. The whole process was well organised. Thanks to all the staff.
2.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Friendly Staff
- Balcony view was great
- Large Bathroom
- Great air conditioning
- Could stay in the same room with my wife
- Little to no covid precautions
- Left us to mingle in the lobby with others waiting for test
- No food choice, and the food wasn't great.
- Didn't receive lunch at all
- Booked for 7 day quarantine and was kicked out on day two after a negative test.
- Took over two weeks to get a refund for the week I paid for.
- Communication was bad. Ignored my emails and line messages.
We arrived in Thailand right as the quarantine rules were changing so we planned on still needed to quarantine for 7 days. Since we are vaccinated and tested negative on day 1 they all of a sudden treated us as Test-and-go and told us to leave the hotel. Seeing as the ASQ booking is very expensive compared to a regular hotel we left with the promise of a refund for our remaining days. They also didn't provide us a second test for the week or make us register in MorChana or anything.
It took two weeks to receive the refund, after they ghosted me.
It is one of the cheaper ASQ hotels, and you get what you pay for. I was sad that my experience didn't reflect the previous excellent reviews I read about this hotel.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Lovely staff. Very helpful and responsive. Easy check in and check out. Good location for a quick getaway south of Bangkok once you are free to go. Very professional testing and results procedure.
- Food was awful. But that's not uncommon in ASQ and tolerable for one night.
It would be helpful if staff explained everything at check-in. E.g. what time is test, how to choose the menu, etc. But it all worked out in the end.
3.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Good wifi,
- fast check in,
- welcoming staff
- food Great
- Little bit hard bed for me
- No minibar with Juices or coke fanta etc when check in
Overall its ok, for 1 day test and go, but for more days ,hmmmm i would thinking about another bigger room ,but its not bad i will not say that
4.1 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- This was one of the only hotels that had an option for the test and go when we needed to book. They were very helpful and gave us all the documents we needed even before other hotels could organize themselves.
- This part of the city smells bad due to it being old and on the river. The room smell is very strong like the street.
We only stayed six hours, so it was ok. Otherwise the smell would have driven us crazy. They were very helpful most of the time, but at one point when I ordered grab, there was nobody at the desk to bring it to me so it just sat there until I went to get it myself. Not sure if I was allowed or not, but my drink was melting. The room is too small to stay for a long period of time.
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Easy airport pickup
- Good transport vehicle
- Good location
- A safe and well operated establishment
- Reasonable rates
- Enjoyable food daily
- Room facilities very good
- All room requirements were met
- Efficient and friendly staff
- On site nurse and Covid testing room
- Quick results service after test
- Balcony allows fresh air
- Room view is interesting and varied
- Wifi is most efficient
- Room service for any extra goods or supplies is efficient
- Meals are adequate for the stay
- Menu is varied
- Efficient check out
- Cannot offer any negatives seeing hotel offers such good value.
My wife and I were required to spend 7 days in a quarantine hotel. We are pleased we chose C.V. it provided great value and our stay was more than bearable considering the regulations.
5.0 Superior
Pluspunten
- Great thai cook !!!
- You can choose your menu !
- Hôtel is brand new (2021)
- Room very clean & confortable
- Balcony in front of river +++
- They take good care
Amazing experience. Especially because you can choose the food and the chef is so good 🌟🌟🌟… they also have vegan and fish alternatives. 👍 everyday food miracle ;)
I enjoyed looking at the fishes in the river from the balcony, the view is nice.
I recommend this place to all my friend and will come back next time.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Bright, airy room
- Balcony
- WiFi
- Huge comfy bed
- Separate chair and table
- Unlimited water
- Treadmill hire
- Lots of sockets
- Outside deliveries allowed
- 2 portions of fresh fruit daily
- Quiet
I had a comfortable stay and the time whizzed by. It was great to stand out on the balcony and watch the world go by.
The room is like the pictures. It's not huge but it feels spacious and airy as it's bright, The Wi-Fi is very good and I used the hdmi cable supplied to stream. I also attached a USB cable to the TV. There are some English and other European channels channels... news, films. I hired a treadmill and used it everyday. This was great. Food was mostly good, some meals very good and all edible. Portion sizes are not big except for rice dishes...you get lots of rice! There are always thai and western options. The fresh fruit twice daily was nice plus a cookie or cake with lunch. The hotel staff placed an order at 7/11 for me for snacks and I was able to order in from Gourmet Market and Family Mart using grab /food panda apps myself. The bathroom is nice and the shower was hot and powerful. You have 3 pcr tests and this is the only time that you leave your room. Quarantine isn't fun for anyone but if I had to do it again I would definitely stay here. The staff are friendly and helpful.
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Grote ramen en glazen schuifdeuren naar het kleine balkon, dus de toegang was gemakkelijk en er was een vrij weids uitzicht.
- Goed formaat ligbad.
- Verpleegkundigen duidelijk met aanwijzingen over tijdelijke controles en testen.
- Stabiel en snel internet.
- Eten bezorgen was altijd op tijd.
- Bestellen van 7-11 was gemakkelijk en snel.
- Voldoende warm water.
- Yogamat en dumbbells op aanvraag geleverd.
- Kreeg alleen op verzoek vers beddengoed of handdoeken en ze zeiden oké en dan zou er niets komen totdat er verdere verzoeken werden gedaan.
- "Riverview" is eigenlijk gewoon een vervuilde klong.
- Balkon niet breed genoeg om comfortabel te zitten, maar buiten staan was leuk.
- Lichaamszeep en shampoo waren verschrikkelijk, zelf meenemen.
Alles was in orde voor quarantaine. Een kleine herschikking van het meubilair maakte het mogelijk om voldoende vloeroppervlak te krijgen om te oefenen. Ze zorgden voor een spons, afwasmiddel en wasmiddel die allemaal zeer op prijs werden gesteld. Ik wou dat er een manier was om voedsel/water te verstrekken zonder zoveel plastic, maar begrijp de moeilijkheid die de situatie hiervoor veroorzaakt. Ik zou dit hotel gerust aanbevelen aan vrienden of familie als ze in quarantaine moeten in Bangkok.
4.3 Superior
Pluspunten
15 nachten is lang om in een kleine hotelkamer te verblijven, maar voor 2 personen is Casa Vimaya een goede prijs. Ik raad aan om een kamer te nemen met een balkon dat uitkijkt op de gracht, omdat het een goed zicht biedt op de dieren in het wild (vissen, monitorhagedissen, vogels, enz.)
Het Thaise eten is redelijk goed en het buitenlandse eten is OK, maar je kunt tegen een toeslag ook een menu bestellen en dat vond ik best goed.
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Eten (het was goed dat ik van tevoren mijn menu kon kiezen.
- Visie
- Balkon
- AC
- Geen kans om uit te gaan
- Geen schoonmaak
- Kleine kamer
Hoewel ik tijdens mijn verblijf niet één keer naar buiten kon, maakte het balkon een groot verschil! Eten was goed!
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Zeer attente service?
- Kamer was ruim en comfortabel
- 14 dagen is veel te lang
- Gevaccineerd, 4 keer getest, moeilijk te begrijpen waarom 16 dagen?
Hotel en personeel waren zeer goed. Ik zou bezoekers echter aanraden te wachten tot ze zijn teruggebracht tot 7 of 10 dagen, aangezien 16 dagen bijna ondraaglijk was. Misschien moeten overheidsfunctionarissen zelf 16 dagen proberen.
4.8 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Pluspunten
- Zeer snelle en goede reactie via e-mails en messenger.
- Het eten was lekker en meer dan genoeg.
- Het balkon maakte mijn verblijf veel gemakkelijker.
Ik kon de rivier vanaf het balkon zien. Het balkon ligt op het oosten, dus het is prima om de hele dag op het balkon te blijven.
5.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Schoon, rustig hotel met balkon (hiervoor moet je natuurlijk bestellen en betalen). Ik bestelde het continentale ontbijt voor elke ochtend en het Thaise eten voor lunch en diner en IMO, het eten was GEWELDIG.
- Zeer beperkte Engelse tv-selectie MAAR hun supersnelle internet maakte het goed, zodat ik kon kijken wat ik online wilde. De A-gaten boven mij voeren de duiven (niet de schuld van het hotel en ze hebben zelfs borden die mensen vertellen om dit niet te doen). Je zult veel afval opmerken van de voedselafgifte - het plastic - het stapelt zich heel snel op. Ik ben geen boomknuffelaar, maar de hoeveelheid plastic afval die ik gedurende 10 dagen heb gegenereerd, was ontmoedigend.
Ik kreeg ze op 5/5/2021 en hoefde maar 10 dagen in quarantaine te gaan. Als ik 12 uur later was aangekomen, zou het zijn overgestoken op 4 dagen en 13.000 baht (mijn rekening voor 10 dagen was 35 k baht). Hun beleid van 7-11 is geweldig - ze hechten slechts 10% aan wat je ook bestelt - wat geweldig is omdat andere plaatsen een vast bedrag (~ Baht 100) voor elke reis vragen. Zoals ik al eerder zei, is het Thaise eten GEWELDIG. Het maakte de lunch en het diner iets om naar uit te kijken. Dingen om mee te nemen - Metalen eetgerei (ik was het vergeten totdat ik in het vliegtuig zat - dus ik heb een set van Eva Air gepikt - ze waren klein, maar ze werkten veel beter dan de plastic vork en lepel van het hotel - ze gaven geen plastic mes ). Het eten zal waarschijnlijk koud zijn bij aankomst buiten de deur, maar dat probleem is opgelost door een magnetron. Groot bad was een pluspunt. ASQ is vereist, maar raar om aan te wennen. Bij aankomst praat je alleen met de verpleegster terwijl je koffers naar je kamer worden gedragen. Na de verpleegster, is het aan je kamer. Niemand in de lobby. Ik verliet de kamer maar twee keer voor mijn COVID-tests en op de 10e laatste dag om te vertrekken.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen