Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.1
waardering met
847 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 3, 2022
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 0
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 2
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 3
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 4
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 5
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 140 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.

When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:

  • Hot Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass

  • Hot Secure payment, and document collection

  • Hot Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval

  • Hot Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts

This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standaard Kamer met Eenpersoonsbed (3.5 ft) 24
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standaard kamer met queensize bed 24
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standaard kamer Queensize bed met balkon 28
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internet - wifi

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 ligt aan een levendig stuk en beschikt over 161 goed ingerichte kamers met gratis Express Start-ontbijt en gratis WiFi in het hele hotel. Het wordt omgeven door een opwindend scala aan restaurants, uitgaansgelegenheden en uitgaansgelegenheden, en ligt op slechts 5 minuten lopen van het Nana BTS Skytrain Station. Het internationale ziekenhuis Bumrungrad ligt op 10 minuten rijden.

De moderne kamers met airconditioning zijn voorzien van comfortabele bedden, een iPod-dock en een 40-inch led-tv met kabel- / satellietkanalen. De kamer heeft ook een kluisje en een bureau. In de eigen badkamer vindt u gratis toiletartikelen en een multifunctionele massagedouche.

Tot de faciliteiten van Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 behoren restaurants, een bar, een 24-uursfitnesscentrum op het dak, een internethoek met computers en een 24-uursreceptie. Er is een gratis dagelijkse schoonmaakdienst en er is ook een zelfbedieningswasserette met wasmachines en drogers. Er is gratis openbare parkeergelegenheid.

De Great Room, gelegen op de begane grond, is de hele dag geopend en serveert ontbijt van 6.00 uur tot 10.00 uur, snacks en drankjes. Gebak, internationale en lokale gerechten zijn ook beschikbaar. De Coffee Club is 24 uur per dag geopend en serveert internationale gerechten en drankjes. BREW serveert geïmporteerde bieren en ciders, terwijl Danial Thaiger een hamburgermenu heeft. Er is ook de 24-uurs supermarkt, waar een selectie van eten en drinken wordt geserveerd.

Een pendeldienst van Hotel Tuk Tuk is dagelijks beschikbaar van 8.30 tot 16.30 uur, op uurbasis. Nachtclubs zoals Havana Social, Insanity Club en Levels liggen op korte loopafstand, en er zijn genoeg bars en restaurants in de buurt. Winkels zoals Terminal 21 Shopping Mall en Central Embassy zijn op loopafstand of een korte treinrit te bereiken. De internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi ligt op ongeveer 30 minuten rijden.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • 2-voudige strengscreening voor Covid 19 - Real-time RT-PCR
  • In geval van infectie zal het Piyavate-ziekenhuis verantwoordelijk zijn en coördineren met de patiënt
  • Ambulancedienst op aanvraag
  • 24 uur professionele verpleegsterservice in het hotel
  • Basis 2 keer medisch consulent via videogesprek
  • Hoge mate van reinheid door IHG Clean Promise
  • TV, High Speed Wi-Fi internet, koffie- en theefaciliteiten
  • Enkele reis van het vliegveld naar het hotel
  • 2 meals on 1st day for Test and Go package. Full board meals for AQ 7 and 10 days package
  • Yogamat is op aanvraag beschikbaar
  • 10% discount on laundry service
  • 24 uur per dag receptiepersoneel
Score
3.9/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 37 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
12
Zeer goed
15
Gemiddelde
7
Arm
3
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇫🇷guillaume Lacoste

Beoordeeld op 24/01/2022
Aangekomen 08/01/2022
3.4 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Pluspunten
  • Nothing positive to report during a quarantine...
Minpunten
  • No opening windows/ balcony
  • Very expensive for a jailhouse service level

All in all, the staff was very nice and attentive to my needs I decided to really keep in my room at all time, so I did endure 7 days by myself. At least I was able to work online thanks to the (most of the time) good WiFi connection provided. This bedroom did not have any opening window, that was the most difficult thing to deal with, not to be able to take a breath out of 24/7 air con (even if air quality in Bangkok was particularly low during that week). I would not want to experience that level of boredom again.

🇩🇪Reinhold Traudt

Beoordeeld op 21/01/2022
Aangekomen 05/01/2022
3.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)

Stay 1 day test and go organization perfect after arrival in bkk at 6 a.m., drive to the test center, then to the hotel, at 4 p.m. the result was there and i could go out

🇮🇳Ryan Joseph Figueiredo

Beoordeeld op 13/01/2022
Aangekomen 28/12/2021
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)

Was reasonably good hotel for its price and location. I wish more attention was paid to the food. The lobby / foyer was seemingly disorganised.

🇦🇹Kotrba Christian

Beoordeeld op 05/01/2022
Aangekomen 19/12/2021
3.6 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
Pluspunten
  • Good food and friendly personal

All ok , good food, friendly service, good pick up at airport, working fast , get message to leave hotel about 20 hours

🇹🇭Phianphachong Intarat

Beoordeeld op 27/12/2021
Aangekomen 10/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Pluspunten
  • Clean room
  • comfy mattress
  • great services
  • Surrounded by many good restaurants
Minpunten
  • Not that close to BTS station, but still walkable.
  • Compact room, which is great for a short quarantine stay, I think.

I got my meals in timely manner. Lunch and dinner were still warm and the salads were not soggy. Iced beverage was not diluted from meling ice. So, the good meal service was a plus on top of comfy bed and clean room. It felt almost like staycation and definitely a good place to recover from severe jetlag while waiting for your PCR test. Staff were very friendly and helpful. Highly recommended.

Disclaimer: I was there for the Test&Go. So, it's only a night. If you plan to stay for 2 weeks, perhaps consider a bigger room...

🇩🇪Hermann Niedermeyr

Beoordeeld op 27/12/2021
Aangekomen 09/12/2021
4.9 Standard room queen bed
Pluspunten
  • Abholung vom Flughafen und PCR-Test haben gut geklappt

Kosten: 1Tag Quarantäne etwa 130€ incl. Abholung vom Flughafen, PCR-Test und 3 Mahlzeiten, Weitere Übernachtung ohne Frühstück 1500Bt

🇺🇸Rodney Kendal Walden

Beoordeeld op 26/12/2021
Aangekomen 08/12/2021
4.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Pluspunten
  • Soi 11 Sukhumvite (Location)
  • Comfortable Room and well appointed
  • Bathroom was great, loved the glass enclosed shower
  • Staff was very friendly and helpful especially with question about the 1-night quarantine
Minpunten
  • Nothing really negative to say, wish there was a better way for the meals included other than leaving a sack on a table outside your door.

I always stay on Soi 11 when visiting Bangkok, it's a great central location to many things and has excellent restaurants and entertainment venues close by. I already had a booking made at another hotel when the Test and Go package was announced, so I chose the Holiday Inn Express being a close by location that I could just walk down the street once released from quarantine. I'm happy with my decision choosing the Holiday Inn Express and recommend it anyone desiring a centralized Sukhumvit location to stay.

🇩🇪Klaus-Ulrich Gottke

Beoordeeld op 18/12/2021
Aangekomen 02/12/2021
3.7 Standard room queen bed
Pluspunten
  • thaipass system good now
Minpunten
  • Hotel Holiday Inn Forgot to say me when test result ready

Thank you for all. First Time i try make Thai Pass have much problem and cannot make it easy. But now all good

🇬🇧Scott Booth

Beoordeeld op 18/12/2021
Aangekomen 02/12/2021
1.9 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
Pluspunten
  • WiFi good
  • Friendly stagg
Minpunten
  • Poor organisation
  • Awful food
  • Awful communication
  • No chair on balcony

Avoid at all costs,totally disorganised and over priced,not for to bear the Holiday Inn name.

Had to reach out to IHG in the USA for compensation after they ignored my complaint

🇦🇺Darryl Kkenny

Beoordeeld op 15/12/2021
Aangekomen 29/11/2021
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Pluspunten
  • Staff were excellent and helpful
  • Room was adequate
  • Bed was comfortable
  • Covid test was quick and easy
Minpunten
  • Poor wifi and hard to connect

The whole experience from the airport to to the hotel via the hospital for testing was seamless, the staff were helpful and efficient, I would not use Holiday Inn again due to the internet and only for this reason alone

🇲🇾Angie

Beoordeeld op 13/12/2021
Aangekomen 04/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Pluspunten
  • A lot of food to choose in the menu.
  • Wi-Fi is superb, a router in my room.
  • Quick and efficient process, get to check out in 7 hours.
Minpunten
  • None for real.

Good place to stay for test and go scheme. A lot of food to choose in the menu including western and Thai food. Complimentary Coffee/chocolate drink provided 24 hours

🇺🇸Mark Young

Beoordeeld op 13/12/2021
Aangekomen 25/11/2021
2.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Pluspunten
  • Good Transfer from Airport
  • Good PCR Test. Didn’t even leave the Van on way from BKK to hotel
Minpunten
  • Food was disgusting. Very bad. I would not stay here again because of the food.

Everything was Good except the food. Hotel is ok for 1 night. Only one English movie channel. Package was 4,700 Baht. Also included DIY Antigen test to take on day 7

🇦🇺Liela Margaret Phillips

Beoordeeld op 10/12/2021
Aangekomen 23/11/2021
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Pluspunten
  • Cleanliness
  • Food
  • Room comfort
  • COVID adhrence to rules
Minpunten
  • Lack of visible hotel signage at airport meet area

Larger Hotel signage required at airport with hotel employee uniform clearly identifiable. Language of employee applicable to guests home country.

🇬🇧Tristan Casson-Rennie

Beoordeeld op 08/12/2021
Aangekomen 21/11/2021
2.9 Standard room queen bed
Pluspunten
  • The best thing about the stay was the check out. I was glad to leave
Minpunten
  • The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.

🇯🇵Mr.Shigeru shibayama

Beoordeeld op 01/12/2021
Aangekomen 30/11/2021
1.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Pluspunten
  • บริการรับที่สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
Minpunten
  • เตียงที่นอนเล็กเกินไปไม่เหมาะกับราคา ห้องน้ำ ฝักบัวใช้งานไม่ดี

ราคาสูงเกินไปสำหรับห้องพักและการบริการที่ไม่เอื้ออำนวยแบบนี้ ควรปรับปรุงอย่างเร่งด่วน เพื่อหน้าตาของประเทศไทย

🇸🇬Fook Yin Lum

Beoordeeld op 29/11/2021
Aangekomen 12/11/2021
2.9 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)

Food provided was not enough to fill the stomach. I tried to order Grab food but delivery was closed. At the airport there was too much confusion to pick up tourist to hotel. The swab test at the hospital was fast and excellent but the hospital was very far away from the airport. It was quite late when we arrived Bangkok and everyone was hungry.

🇫🇷Xavier Lecourt

Beoordeeld op 29/11/2021
Aangekomen 12/11/2021
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Pluspunten
  • Process of checking and approval test effective.
Minpunten
  • Offer FB menu not attractive .

Overall process from pick up airport to Hotel room unclear no leader to explain step by step how it works . The offer FB food is low value vs cost of the room compared to standard rate . Team efficient overall and good location with the coffee shop built in .

🇹🇭Ieo Moeller

Beoordeeld op 22/11/2021
Aangekomen 05/11/2021
4.3 Standard room queen bed
Pluspunten
  • —-
Minpunten
  • —-

Everything as expected…""-…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

🇹🇭Sirirat Poopinijsak

Beoordeeld op 22/11/2021
Aangekomen 06/11/2021
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Pluspunten
  • Clean room and bell boy has a good service mind
Minpunten
  • Old towel and don’t have toothbrush and toothpaste on amenities set

Should change to a new towel and offer full set of amenities. Great room service and clear process of quarantine.

🇨🇦Jason Wong

Beoordeeld op 19/11/2021
Aangekomen 13/11/2021
4.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Pluspunten
  • Very clean
  • Good service
  • Good help from desk
  • Pick up from airport no problem
  • Minimal interaction with people due to quarantine
  • Decent food
Minpunten
  • No food options

I had a very good time. This was a very pleasant experience for being stuck in quarantine. TV and wifi available.

Adres / kaart

30 Sukhumvit Soi 11, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

 
