BANGKOK TEST & GO

Patience Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
2090 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Solitaire Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 0
Solitaire Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 1
Solitaire Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 2
Solitaire Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 3
Solitaire Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 4
Solitaire Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 5
+36 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
100% STORTING
21 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 166 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 72 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Patience Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 Patience Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 34
฿13,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Suite with Bathtub 70
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte

Een van onze topkeuzes in Bangkok. Solitaire Bangkok biedt 4-sterrencomfort in ruime kamers met gratis WiFi, op 10 minuten lopen van het Nana Skytrain Station. Het biedt een buitenzwembad en een ontbijtbuffet.

Onbeperkte internettoegang, snelkiezen naar hotelservices en reisgidsen zijn ook beschikbaar voor gasten.

Solitaire Bangkok biedt een gratis tuk-tuk-pendeldienst naar de BTS Skytrain-stations Nana en Asoke. Het ligt op 5 minuten rijden van MRT-station Sukhumvit en biedt gratis parkeergelegenheid.

De accommodaties zijn voorzien van airconditioning, een flatscreen-tv met kabelzenders en internationale stopcontacten. De eigen badkamer is uitgerust met badjassen en een haardroger.

Gasten kunnen aan hun conditie werken in de sportschool. Andere faciliteiten zijn een businesscentrum en een stoomkamer. De Club Sky Lounge biedt een spectaculair uitzicht en andere voordelen, exclusief voor gasten die verblijven in de Club Sky-kamers op de 10e t / m 15e verdieping.

Tijdens het verblijf in Solitaire kunnen gasten genieten van een drankje en de nieuwste voetbalwedstrijden live bekijken in Traders Bar & Kitchen of een meer ontspannen omgeving terwijl ze zwemmen in het zwembad van Aquar Bar. @Spice is de hele dag geopend en serveert een heerlijk ontbijt en à-la-cartegerechten met lokale en internationale gerechten.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • 1 Day Test & Go package (for Day 1)
  • *********************************
  • Room for 1 night
  • 1 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person
  • 3 meals per person
  • 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival
  • 2 Days Test & Go package (for Day 1 and Day 5, not consecutive stay)
  • *********************************
  • Room for 2 nights
  • 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
  • 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
  • 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
  • 5 Days Test & Go package (for Consecutive stay from Day 1 to Day 5, (Room only for Day 2,3,4))
  • *********************************
  • Room for 5 nights
  • 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
  • 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
  • 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
  • //// All package include ////
  • 25% discount for Laundry service
  • 20% discount for Food and beverage
  • Smart TV met nationale en internationale zenders
  • Gratis Wi-Fi internettoegang
  • Gratis drinkwater, koffie- en theefaciliteiten
  • Gratis maskers, handdesinfecterend middel en thermometer
  • 24-uurs ambulancevervoer van het hotel naar het ziekenhuis
TOON ALLE AQ HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.1/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 21 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
8
Zeer goed
10
Gemiddelde
1
Arm
2
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Patience Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Patience Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇧🇷DIOGO DE BRITO CARVALHO

Beoordeeld op 12/01/2022
Aangekomen 27/12/2021
2.4 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Good location
  • Room size
Minpunten
  • They forgot us at the airport (we waited at least 2h hours, trying to contact the staff)
  • No one pick up the phone calls
  • After so many hours waiting, experience was destroyed already
  • PCR teste area is not isolated, we have contact with other guests around

After traveling 5h, we arrived at the airport and no one was there to pick us. The staff of the tourism ministery and us tried to contact the hotel numbers during more than 2h, but nobody pick up our calls. Finally, the staff of the airport sent us to the hotel by taxi. Arriving there, the lady on the front desk said 10 diferent excuses, but we just wanted to go to the room. Plus, we could not even sleep directly, cause the time of the PCR would be in less than 2h, since we took almost 4h just to arrive at the hotel. The PCR area is not really safe, since you have contact with other guests.

🇬🇧mr antony bingham

Beoordeeld op 12/01/2022
Aangekomen 26/12/2021
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Well organised
Minpunten
  • No alcohol

Very smooth process. Collected from airport given test on check in and result by next morning. Very clean and comfortable room

🇦🇺Cosmin Marginean

Beoordeeld op 06/01/2022
Aangekomen 20/12/2021
4.2 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Clean hotel
  • Nice room layout
Minpunten
  • None

The hotel was very clean with a nice room layout and a quite good size. The dinner was average but the breakfast was nice.

🇬🇧John James Prescott

Beoordeeld op 29/12/2021
Aangekomen 13/12/2021
3.8 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Comfortable Bed
  • Made me want to stay more nights with my partner but in an upgraded room
  • Air conditioning almost too good
  • Made me feel very welcome
  • Was collected literally from the aircraft steps and taken to the hotel very efficiently. I did initially worry that this might not be the case but they were dead efficient in all respects.
  • They gave me a PCR test straight away in the hotel
Minpunten
  • Room service was poor
  • Getting the front desk to answer the phone sometimes needed 2 or 3 attempts
  • Breakfast was not automatically delivered

I extended my stay to another 3 nights when my fiancée arrived. We upgraded to the the balcony + jacuzzi room on the 15th floor. This was something else but did cost nearly 7000 TB per night. It made our stay in Bangkok most enjoyable. The restaurant food was excellent but opening and closing hours seemed a little erratic. The swimming pool was lovely and romantic as was the bedroom jacuzzi- most enjoyable and relaxing. The concierge service was excellent at the Solitaire as well. Nothing too much trouble. I would certainly stay there again but only in the upgraded room with jacuzzi and balcony. That's what made it for us.

🇸🇪Jenny Nilsson

Beoordeeld op 26/12/2021
Aangekomen 10/12/2021
4.8 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Service
  • Staff
  • Room
  • Procedures
  • Transport
Minpunten
  • Nothing

I was extremely happy about the whole experience from airport all the way to checkout! Love the staff

🇸🇬Azman Nooh

Beoordeeld op 20/12/2021
Aangekomen 06/12/2021
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • From arrival,.upon landing,.to immigration clearance. Walked like a VIP....
  • The hotel Solitare, superb in every way...
Minpunten
  • Nothing

No.comments, things were all as planned. PCR test were Quick and efficient. Immediately, the morning your test result - covid negative. You are a free man in the kingdom of Thailand

🇵🇹Antonio Pereira

Beoordeeld op 19/12/2021
Aangekomen 03/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Was picked up from the airport and dropped at the hotel.

I check in at hotel around 11:00 am and the covid test was done at 1:00 pm. The result was available at 7:00 am and I could check out immediately. Good service.

🇩🇰Thorbjoern Schroeder-Hansen

Beoordeeld op 18/12/2021
Aangekomen 02/12/2021
3.7 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • The Hotel and it's services was okay, pick up at airport, test at arrival to the hotel and later info regarding test result despite I had to call reception if the result has arrived not automatically :-)
Minpunten
  • It seems like they have forgotten we where there when it comes to food at every meal we had to call reception because we could see the surrounding room got their meal but not us.

All in all a good experience even the food was okay when we got it, and can recommend this hotel for others needing an ASQ hotel

🇩🇰Michael Poul Nauroee

Beoordeeld op 08/12/2021
Aangekomen 21/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Front Desk efficient
  • Negative PCR result 8 am next morning as promised (arrived 14.30 afternoon)
  • Nice and big room
  • Very big bathtub european size, nice
Minpunten
  • Carpets in room a bit worn-down
  • Extension of stay after Test and go not possible,

everything at hotel worked fine. Meals delivered outside of room always on time. Arrival procedure with swab test on 16th floor done quickly and safe.

🇳🇿Rob

Beoordeeld op 06/12/2021
Aangekomen 13/11/2021
2.3 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Room was clean
  • PCR test immediately on site
  • PCR results came in on time, as stated
Minpunten
  • food was cold and ordinary
  • no choices of food
  • no service

It was as bad as I thought it would be, thank god it was only one night. The food was, at best, awful. The service was non-existent. There were two bottles of water and two teabags for the night. The PCR was efficient and the results turned up when expected. 14 days in this place would be hell. I must remember to avoid quarantines at all costs!! This hotel tried, I guess, but it was grossly expensive and utterly a ripoff. But apart from that, it was excellent. The hotel existed and it wasn't a scam.. how nice.

🇺🇸John Harring

Beoordeeld op 22/11/2021
Aangekomen 05/11/2021
5.0 Grand Superior Room

Very organized and PCR test done quickly and prompt service for airport pick up Overall great expience

🇹🇭Borwornpan Choochottiros

Beoordeeld op 15/11/2021
Aangekomen 27/10/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • พนักงาน บริการดี พูดจาสุภาพ

พื้นห้อง เข้าใจค่าที่ปูผ้าพลาสติก เพื่อป้องกันเชื้อโรคและทำให้การฆ่าเชื้อโรคภายในห้องสะดวก แต่ พอพื้นไม่ตึงนะคะ และมีขอบ บางที่ขอบเริ่มขาด ทำให้เดินสะดุดหลายครั้ง

🇨🇦Aaron K

Beoordeeld op 26/09/2021
Aangekomen 10/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Big, bright, and spacious room. Modern, clean.

The balcony and jacuzzi were the reason we chose this hotel. The balcony became our outdoor living room for the duration of quarentine. Very helpful and friendly staff. Food service was always delivered on time and they had enough of a selection to rotate through. We are very happy we chose Solitaire for our ASQ.

🇬🇧Timothy Hugh Judkins

Beoordeeld op 24/08/2021
Aangekomen 11/08/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Rest and thinking. Exercise relaxation
Minpunten
  • Boredom. Loneliness.

Will not do this again unless forced to. Good views from my hotel room. Lack of fresh air. Only tea, coffee and water to drink.

🇫🇷Quentin

Beoordeeld op 20/07/2021
Aangekomen 08/07/2021
4.8 Jacuzzi with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Voedselkwaliteit
  • Jacuzzi en balkon zorgen ervoor dat de ASQ veel sneller gaat
  • Comfort
  • TV met geïntegreerde chromecast

Ik koos solitaire voor quarantaine, het was zoals geadverteerd, geweldig en overvloedig eten, luxe comfort, groot balkon in een woonwijk dus niet te veel auto- en sireneslawaai

Zou opnieuw kiezen als ik een tweede moest doen!

🇬🇧Martin Porter

Beoordeeld op 07/07/2021
Aangekomen 21/06/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Goede selectie van eten, waaronder Indiaas. Personeel was zeer attent voor mijn behoeften. Als ik om iets vroeg, repareerden ze het en snel.
Minpunten
  • Kamer werd niet schoongemaakt. Dat gezegd hebbende, ik heb er nooit om gevraagd, maar ik had het wel verwacht. Maar urenlang verhuizen was ook geen ideale regeling daarom heb ik het er niet bij vermeld.

IT-afdeling was goed en zette mijn IPTV-oplossing op de witte lijst. Ik zou aanraden om een HDMI-kabel mee te nemen als je zo'n doos hebt. Het hotel zorgde voor een verlengkabel voor mij :)

🇦🇺WALDEMAR ALEKSANDER CICHOCKI

Beoordeeld op 03/07/2021
Aangekomen 12/06/2021
3.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Goede standaard.
  • Rustig en privé.
  • Op mijn verzoek heeft het personeel de benodigde artikelen geleverd / gekocht.
Minpunten
  • Ik werd overgebracht naar een kamer met een hogere standaard, maar kon geen slippers vinden om te dragen.
  • Geen balkon, geen frisse lucht, ramen dicht (het stond wel in de beschrijving).
  • Kan het airconditioningsysteem niet volledig regelen. Veel te ingewikkeld.
  • Ik heb mijn draagbare harde schijf aangesloten op de tv van het hotel om naar mijn favorieten te kijken/luisteren. Toen ik mijn schijf thuis opende, vond ik de helft van mijn mp3-bestanden beschadigd met nieuwe inhoud of onleesbaar.

Deprimerende ervaring ondanks dat het personeel echt hun best doet om mijn verblijf aangenaam te maken. Verzegelde ramen, geen balkon, kunstmatige gerecyclede spullen van airconditioning zullen nooit de frisse lucht vervangen. Hotel van goede standaard en design. Alle basisbehoeften voorzien. Ik vond de keuze en kwaliteit van eten erg goed. Het personeel voldeed goed aan de door hen opgelegde verplichte taken, waarbij hygiëne de hoogste prioriteit had. Ze waren erg behulpzaam met het verstrekken / kopen van artikelen die ik bestelde. Goede service en zorg compenseerden het algemene gevoel verdacht te worden van het importeren van gruwelijke gezondheidsbedreigingen uit het buitenland... Enorme hoeveelheden plastic werden gebruikt voor catering...

🇬🇧Gary Brady

Beoordeeld op 28/06/2021
Aangekomen 12/06/2021
4.3 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
Pluspunten     
  • Uitstekende grote kamer
  • Schoon modern
  • Vrouw en 2 tv's
  • Voedselkwaliteit en keuze acceptabel?
  • Makkelijk boeken
  • Efficiënt personeel
  • Vriendelijke service
  • Medische testfaciliteiten en personeel v goed
  • Borden en bestek aanwezig.
Minpunten
  • Gemengde voedselkwaliteit, vooral na duidelijke bemanningswisseling van personeel
  • Gebrek aan communicatie, zelfs met LINE
  • U dient zelf voor tandpasta te zorgen.
  • Geen balkon

Al met al een goed verblijf voor mijn 1e Thaise ASQ. Blij dat ik voor Solataire heb gekozen en zal het aanbevelen aan anderen. Ik ben blij dat ik niet elke dag plastic borden en bestek gebruikt, aangezien dit kamertype een kleine keuken had met magnetron, gootsteen, koelkast, kopjes, koffie, thee, borden en bestek. Na een bezoek aan andere Q-hotels zou het personeel meer kunnen doen aan een dagelijkse update op Line met namen of een algemene dialoog. Alleen personen die met u praten, zijn echt de verpleegster, maar hebben nooit naam geïntroduceerd enz.

🇶🇦Mohammed shafeea yousef

Beoordeeld op 01/06/2021
Aangekomen 16/05/2021
5.0 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
Pluspunten     
  • Alles was geweldig
Minpunten
  • Niets

Ik dank alle Thaise regeringsdingen.. vanaf het moment dat ik de luchthaven stopte tot ik klaar was met mijn quarantaine. Dankzij de verpleegster in het hotel. . bedankt immigratiezaken. bedankt hoteldingen?

nogmaals bedankt

🇺🇸Jon Green

Beoordeeld op 16/05/2021
Aangekomen 30/04/2021
3.5 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
Pluspunten     
  • Grote kamer met koelkast, magnetron, apart studeerkamer en ligbad.
  • Reageert op verzoeken.

De suite was schoon en groot. Enkele kleine onderhoudsproblemen, de rubberen schuimvloer kromp. Lekker bad. Het eten was oké, niets bijzonders. Mijn grootste probleem is dat ik een aanbetaling van 5.000 baht heb gedaan, maar wilde upgraden naar een suite. Ze zeiden dat ik via de website moest boeken, wat een slecht advies was. Ik moest de volledige prijs betalen (aanbetaling niet gecrediteerd), en toen ik om mijn aanbetaling vroeg, zeiden ze dat het 1-2 maanden zou duren, wat belachelijk is. Het duurt een of twee dagen, of je betaalt me gewoon contant terug. Het zal me verbazen als ik het terug krijg.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adres / kaart

75/23 Sukhumvit Soi 13, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
4998 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
waardering met
2655 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
waardering met
2 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
De zilveren palm
7.9
waardering met
461 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
100 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
waardering met
88 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.1
waardering met
847 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15
8.6
waardering met
1134 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.8
waardering met
1040 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Radisson Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit
8.2
waardering met
864 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.7
waardering met
943 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok
7.6
waardering met
3341 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Citrus Sukhumvit 11
8.3
waardering met
2474 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit
8
waardering met
2281 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU