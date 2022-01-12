Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 166 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 72 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Patience Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 Patience Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 34m²
฿13,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Suite with Bathtub 70m²
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Een van onze topkeuzes in Bangkok. Solitaire Bangkok biedt 4-sterrencomfort in ruime kamers met gratis WiFi, op 10 minuten lopen van het Nana Skytrain Station. Het biedt een buitenzwembad en een ontbijtbuffet.
Onbeperkte internettoegang, snelkiezen naar hotelservices en reisgidsen zijn ook beschikbaar voor gasten.
Solitaire Bangkok biedt een gratis tuk-tuk-pendeldienst naar de BTS Skytrain-stations Nana en Asoke. Het ligt op 5 minuten rijden van MRT-station Sukhumvit en biedt gratis parkeergelegenheid.
De accommodaties zijn voorzien van airconditioning, een flatscreen-tv met kabelzenders en internationale stopcontacten. De eigen badkamer is uitgerust met badjassen en een haardroger.
Gasten kunnen aan hun conditie werken in de sportschool. Andere faciliteiten zijn een businesscentrum en een stoomkamer. De Club Sky Lounge biedt een spectaculair uitzicht en andere voordelen, exclusief voor gasten die verblijven in de Club Sky-kamers op de 10e t / m 15e verdieping.
Tijdens het verblijf in Solitaire kunnen gasten genieten van een drankje en de nieuwste voetbalwedstrijden live bekijken in Traders Bar & Kitchen of een meer ontspannen omgeving terwijl ze zwemmen in het zwembad van Aquar Bar. @Spice is de hele dag geopend en serveert een heerlijk ontbijt en à-la-cartegerechten met lokale en internationale gerechten.
Voorzieningen / functies
- 1 Day Test & Go package (for Day 1)
- *********************************
- Room for 1 night
- 1 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person
- 3 meals per person
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival
- 2 Days Test & Go package (for Day 1 and Day 5, not consecutive stay)
- *********************************
- Room for 2 nights
- 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
- 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
- 5 Days Test & Go package (for Consecutive stay from Day 1 to Day 5, (Room only for Day 2,3,4))
- *********************************
- Room for 5 nights
- 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
- 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
- //// All package include ////
- 25% discount for Laundry service
- 20% discount for Food and beverage
- Smart TV met nationale en internationale zenders
- Gratis Wi-Fi internettoegang
- Gratis drinkwater, koffie- en theefaciliteiten
- Gratis maskers, handdesinfecterend middel en thermometer
- 24-uurs ambulancevervoer van het hotel naar het ziekenhuis
Score
4.1/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 21 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Patience Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Patience Bangkok Sukhumvit 11ZIE ALLE REVIEWS
2.4 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- They forgot us at the airport (we waited at least 2h hours, trying to contact the staff)
- No one pick up the phone calls
- After so many hours waiting, experience was destroyed already
- PCR teste area is not isolated, we have contact with other guests around
After traveling 5h, we arrived at the airport and no one was there to pick us. The staff of the tourism ministery and us tried to contact the hotel numbers during more than 2h, but nobody pick up our calls. Finally, the staff of the airport sent us to the hotel by taxi. Arriving there, the lady on the front desk said 10 diferent excuses, but we just wanted to go to the room. Plus, we could not even sleep directly, cause the time of the PCR would be in less than 2h, since we took almost 4h just to arrive at the hotel. The PCR area is not really safe, since you have contact with other guests.
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
Very smooth process. Collected from airport given test on check in and result by next morning. Very clean and comfortable room
4.2 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Clean hotel
- Nice room layout
The hotel was very clean with a nice room layout and a quite good size. The dinner was average but the breakfast was nice.
3.8 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Comfortable Bed
- Made me want to stay more nights with my partner but in an upgraded room
- Air conditioning almost too good
- Made me feel very welcome
- Was collected literally from the aircraft steps and taken to the hotel very efficiently. I did initially worry that this might not be the case but they were dead efficient in all respects.
- They gave me a PCR test straight away in the hotel
- Room service was poor
- Getting the front desk to answer the phone sometimes needed 2 or 3 attempts
- Breakfast was not automatically delivered
I extended my stay to another 3 nights when my fiancée arrived. We upgraded to the the balcony + jacuzzi room on the 15th floor. This was something else but did cost nearly 7000 TB per night. It made our stay in Bangkok most enjoyable. The restaurant food was excellent but opening and closing hours seemed a little erratic. The swimming pool was lovely and romantic as was the bedroom jacuzzi- most enjoyable and relaxing. The concierge service was excellent at the Solitaire as well. Nothing too much trouble. I would certainly stay there again but only in the upgraded room with jacuzzi and balcony. That's what made it for us.
4.8 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Service
- Staff
- Room
- Procedures
- Transport
I was extremely happy about the whole experience from airport all the way to checkout! Love the staff
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- From arrival,.upon landing,.to immigration clearance. Walked like a VIP....
- The hotel Solitare, superb in every way...
No.comments, things were all as planned. PCR test were Quick and efficient.
Immediately, the morning your test result - covid negative. You are a free man in the kingdom of Thailand
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
- Was picked up from the airport and dropped at the hotel.
I check in at hotel around 11:00 am and the covid test was done at 1:00 pm. The result was available at 7:00 am and I could check out immediately. Good service.
3.7 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The Hotel and it's services was okay, pick up at airport, test at arrival to the hotel and later info regarding test result despite I had to call reception if the result has arrived not automatically :-)
- It seems like they have forgotten we where there when it comes to food at every meal we had to call reception because we could see the surrounding room got their meal but not us.
All in all a good experience even the food was okay when we got it, and can recommend this hotel for others needing an ASQ hotel
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Front Desk efficient
- Negative PCR result 8 am next morning as promised (arrived 14.30 afternoon)
- Nice and big room
- Very big bathtub european size, nice
- Carpets in room a bit worn-down
- Extension of stay after Test and go not possible,
everything at hotel worked fine. Meals delivered outside of room always on time. Arrival procedure with swab test on 16th floor done quickly and safe.
2.3 Grand Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Room was clean
- PCR test immediately on site
- PCR results came in on time, as stated
- food was cold and ordinary
- no choices of food
- no service
It was as bad as I thought it would be, thank god it was only one night. The food was, at best, awful. The service was non-existent. There were two bottles of water and two teabags for the night. The PCR was efficient and the results turned up when expected. 14 days in this place would be hell. I must remember to avoid quarantines at all costs!! This hotel tried, I guess, but it was grossly expensive and utterly a ripoff. But apart from that, it was excellent. The hotel existed and it wasn't a scam.. how nice.
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Very organized and PCR test done quickly and prompt service for airport pick up Overall great expience
4.4 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
- พนักงาน บริการดี พูดจาสุภาพ
พื้นห้อง เข้าใจค่าที่ปูผ้าพลาสติก เพื่อป้องกันเชื้อโรคและทำให้การฆ่าเชื้อโรคภายในห้องสะดวก แต่ พอพื้นไม่ตึงนะคะ และมีขอบ บางที่ขอบเริ่มขาด ทำให้เดินสะดุดหลายครั้ง
4.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
- Big, bright, and spacious room. Modern, clean.
The balcony and jacuzzi were the reason we chose this hotel. The balcony became our outdoor living room for the duration of quarentine. Very helpful and friendly staff. Food service was always delivered on time and they had enough of a selection to rotate through. We are very happy we chose Solitaire for our ASQ.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Rest and thinking. Exercise relaxation
Will not do this again unless forced to. Good views from my hotel room. Lack of fresh air. Only tea, coffee and water to drink.
4.8 Jacuzzi with Balcony
Pluspunten
- Voedselkwaliteit
- Jacuzzi en balkon zorgen ervoor dat de ASQ veel sneller gaat
- Comfort
- TV met geïntegreerde chromecast
Ik koos solitaire voor quarantaine, het was zoals geadverteerd, geweldig en overvloedig eten, luxe comfort, groot balkon in een woonwijk dus niet te veel auto- en sireneslawaai
Zou opnieuw kiezen als ik een tweede moest doen!
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Goede selectie van eten, waaronder Indiaas. Personeel was zeer attent voor mijn behoeften. Als ik om iets vroeg, repareerden ze het en snel.
- Kamer werd niet schoongemaakt. Dat gezegd hebbende, ik heb er nooit om gevraagd, maar ik had het wel verwacht. Maar urenlang verhuizen was ook geen ideale regeling daarom heb ik het er niet bij vermeld.
IT-afdeling was goed en zette mijn IPTV-oplossing op de witte lijst. Ik zou aanraden om een HDMI-kabel mee te nemen als je zo'n doos hebt. Het hotel zorgde voor een verlengkabel voor mij :)
3.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Goede standaard.
- Rustig en privé.
- Op mijn verzoek heeft het personeel de benodigde artikelen geleverd / gekocht.
- Ik werd overgebracht naar een kamer met een hogere standaard, maar kon geen slippers vinden om te dragen.
- Geen balkon, geen frisse lucht, ramen dicht (het stond wel in de beschrijving).
- Kan het airconditioningsysteem niet volledig regelen. Veel te ingewikkeld.
- Ik heb mijn draagbare harde schijf aangesloten op de tv van het hotel om naar mijn favorieten te kijken/luisteren. Toen ik mijn schijf thuis opende, vond ik de helft van mijn mp3-bestanden beschadigd met nieuwe inhoud of onleesbaar.
Deprimerende ervaring ondanks dat het personeel echt hun best doet om mijn verblijf aangenaam te maken. Verzegelde ramen, geen balkon, kunstmatige gerecyclede spullen van airconditioning zullen nooit de frisse lucht vervangen.
Hotel van goede standaard en design. Alle basisbehoeften voorzien. Ik vond de keuze en kwaliteit van eten erg goed. Het personeel voldeed goed aan de door hen opgelegde verplichte taken, waarbij hygiëne de hoogste prioriteit had. Ze waren erg behulpzaam met het verstrekken / kopen van artikelen die ik bestelde. Goede service en zorg compenseerden het algemene gevoel verdacht te worden van het importeren van gruwelijke gezondheidsbedreigingen uit het buitenland... Enorme hoeveelheden plastic werden gebruikt voor catering...
4.3 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Uitstekende grote kamer
- Schoon modern
- Vrouw en 2 tv's
- Voedselkwaliteit en keuze acceptabel?
- Makkelijk boeken
- Efficiënt personeel
- Vriendelijke service
- Medische testfaciliteiten en personeel v goed
- Borden en bestek aanwezig.
- Gemengde voedselkwaliteit, vooral na duidelijke bemanningswisseling van personeel
- Gebrek aan communicatie, zelfs met LINE
- U dient zelf voor tandpasta te zorgen.
- Geen balkon
Al met al een goed verblijf voor mijn 1e Thaise ASQ. Blij dat ik voor Solataire heb gekozen en zal het aanbevelen aan anderen.
Ik ben blij dat ik niet elke dag plastic borden en bestek gebruikt, aangezien dit kamertype een kleine keuken had met magnetron, gootsteen, koelkast, kopjes, koffie, thee, borden en bestek.
Na een bezoek aan andere Q-hotels zou het personeel meer kunnen doen aan een dagelijkse update op Line met namen of een algemene dialoog.
Alleen personen die met u praten, zijn echt de verpleegster, maar hebben nooit naam geïntroduceerd enz.
5.0 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
Pluspunten Minpunten
Ik dank alle Thaise regeringsdingen.. vanaf het moment dat ik de luchthaven stopte tot ik klaar was met mijn quarantaine.
Dankzij de verpleegster in het hotel. . bedankt immigratiezaken. bedankt hoteldingen?
nogmaals bedankt
3.5 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
Pluspunten
- Grote kamer met koelkast, magnetron, apart studeerkamer en ligbad.
- Reageert op verzoeken.
De suite was schoon en groot. Enkele kleine onderhoudsproblemen, de rubberen schuimvloer kromp. Lekker bad. Het eten was oké, niets bijzonders. Mijn grootste probleem is dat ik een aanbetaling van 5.000 baht heb gedaan, maar wilde upgraden naar een suite. Ze zeiden dat ik via de website moest boeken, wat een slecht advies was. Ik moest de volledige prijs betalen (aanbetaling niet gecrediteerd), en toen ik om mijn aanbetaling vroeg, zeiden ze dat het 1-2 maanden zou duren, wat belachelijk is. Het duurt een of twee dagen, of je betaalt me gewoon contant terug. Het zal me verbazen als ik het terug krijg.
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go