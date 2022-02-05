BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Palace Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.8
waardering met
1940 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 5
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 300 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Petcharavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Bangkok Palace Hotel Bangkok Palace Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Beter 28
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Na 56
฿35,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer

Het Bangkok Palace Hotel is gericht op grote groepen die op zoek zijn naar goedkope accommodatie en biedt een gunstige locatie ten opzichte van populaire toeristen-, winkel- en uitgaansbestemmingen. Een verblijf hier geeft een meer lokale smaak aan de ervaring van de gasten, aangezien het gebied nogal residentieel is, wat betekent dat er veel authentieke voedselopties beschikbaar zullen zijn. De accommodatie heeft een buitenzwembad en een fitnesscentrum. Er kan een babysitservice worden geregeld voor ouders die er alleen op uit moeten. Voer uw data in op ons beveiligde online boekingsformulier om een reservering te maken bij het Bangkok Palace Hotel.

Score
3.8/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 11 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
5
Zeer goed
2
Gemiddelde
3
Arm
0
Vreselijk
1
Als u te gast was bij Bangkok Palace Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇩🇪Lumdoun Koester

Beoordeeld op 05/02/2022
Aangekomen 10/01/2022
3.3 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • ห้องพักดีสะอาด กว้าง
Minpunten
  • ฝักบัวห้องน้ำแตกกระจายเวลาเปิดน้ำอาบ เปียกไปทั้งห้อง (ช่วยแก้ใขดัวย)

ดิฉันดีใจที่ได้เข้าพัก โรงแรมบางกอกพาเลส เดินทางครั้งต่อไปต้องกลับมาพักอีกแน่นอน

🇸🇬Estelle Ng

Beoordeeld op 17/01/2022
Aangekomen 01/01/2022
4.8 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • The entire process from the airport pick-up to the PCR tests and quarantine to the eventual release was smooth. Food could be ordered via room service.
Minpunten
  • I wished the hotel could inform us promptly when our PCR results will be released. I also wished that the hotel could inform us whether or not we were allowed to leave our rooms. Hot tea was not hot when served.

Overall, it was a pleasant and comfortable stay. I recommend travellers with a low budget to come to Bangkok Palace Hotel for ASQ.

🇮🇳Sanjay Lakra

Beoordeeld op 07/01/2022
Aangekomen 22/12/2021
4.3 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Comfortable room
Minpunten
  • Wifi slow

It’s good hotel with comfortable room and I did enjoy there my test and go package. I would like to recommend the Bangkok palace hotel.

🇲🇲Wannasiri VANASARI

Beoordeeld op 08/11/2021
Aangekomen 30/10/2021
4.7 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • stay satisfied
Minpunten
  • non

Hello AQ/ASQ Team,

My feedback.

I was booking Bangkok Palace Hotel for Alternative Quatantine 7 days on 23rd Oct. But, infortunately that day was cancelled because Yangon Airport check in counter confused my COE name. Therefore, Bangkok Palace Hotel kindly changed me the date on 30th Oct instead of 23 Oct.

For its kind, i am very thankful to Bangkok Palace Hotel. And also i was very convnience during i stay 7 days altermative quarantine. They are careful to me for body health, mental wealth and medical care test. I reported body temprature 2 time per day and tested me 2 time RCT during 7 days. Everything was good for me. I was interesting to stay in Bangkok Palace Hotel.

To AQ/ASQ Website team, I was happy when i find your Website because i find many hotels collectively in only one website. Your expression in website is very clear and beautifull. I am very thankful to the website team. I hope other people will find your beautiful website. When i stayed, i was very happy.

This Website is very beautiful. https://asq.in.th/ I choose this Hotel. https://asq.in.th/asq-thailand-hotels/bangkok-palace-hotel I love this website and i love Bangkok Palace Hotel.

Wish you all to be free from all sufferings.

With regards, Ven. Wannasiri(VANASARI)

🇸🇬Thomas Yeap Chee Kaet

Beoordeeld op 22/10/2021
Aangekomen 06/10/2021
3.7 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Nil
Minpunten
  • Nil

Hotel staffs very friendly and attentive. The medical staffs was professional and friendly performing the swab test.

🇲🇲Nan Aye Kham Oo

Beoordeeld op 15/10/2021
Aangekomen 29/09/2021
5.0 Superior

I like all the services they provided during I stayed. I would like to recommend the hotel as the place convenience for the guest.

🇹🇭Dr.Savanit Boonyasuwat

Beoordeeld op 06/10/2021
Aangekomen 22/09/2021
5.0 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • อาหารดี ห้องสะอาด
Minpunten
  • อาหารซ้ำ

โดยรวมราคา และคุณภาพเหมาะสม บริการดี วิวดี ไม่อึดอัด ห้องใหญ่ เจ้าหน้าที่ on call ดีมาก พร้อมให้บริการ มีอัธยาศัยดี

🇷🇴Ioan Paul Daniliuc

Beoordeeld op 10/09/2021
Aangekomen 03/09/2021
1.0 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Some employees here were friendly
Minpunten
  • No water for 2 days, poor food quality and poor cleanliness

The window barely opens. The surfaces in the room are never disinfected, had to do my own cleaning. Due to much dust, this is a bad environment to quarantine. And the lack of sunlight and fresh air are detrimental to health. I feel unhealthy since i checked in. I was in perfect health but due to many PCR tests, i have runny nose and soar throat. I came in healthy and leaving ill from this hotel. The food from outside friends was delivered only at 12 and 19 and they would check it so much that i never had a hot soup or meal in general during my stay here. I appreciate some stuff was friendly, but we need to work on the rules so this is extended quarantine would not feel like jail.

🇿🇦Coert Pieter Camm

Beoordeeld op 08/09/2021
Aangekomen 02/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe
Pluspunten     
  • 1) Food was good
  • 2) Staff is friendly and helpful
  • 3) Rooms are clean and need
Minpunten
  • 1) only a loud to stay in room, not even go out for
  • one hour

Im pleased with my choice as a asq hotel. Everything was good, staff was friendly and helpful. Nurses was also very helpful, and good English skills

🇮🇩Junaidi

Beoordeeld op 27/08/2021
Aangekomen 18/08/2021
3.3 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Good arrangement for arrival
  • room clean and well prepared
  • staffs are very polite
Minpunten
  • there are people smoking in the room
  • not good in arranging vegetarian meal
  • few staffs not speak english well causing misunderstanding

Thank you very much for taking effort to arrange the accomodations, generally speaking it is pretty good and well prepared

🇹🇭No

Beoordeeld op 18/08/2021
Aangekomen 02/08/2021
2.8 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Every meals were tasty, on time, and loads.
Minpunten
  • Noisy from the express way

The hotel should provide the better wifi connected. I excepted with the services compare with the reasonable price.

Adres / kaart

1091 /336 New Petchburi Road, Makkasan, Rachthavee Bangkok , Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

