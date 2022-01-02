Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 150 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Bangpakok9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now
Dit hotel heeft 106 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation & refund is flexible
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 34m²
฿15,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Zwembad
- Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Familiekamer 44m²
฿27,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Onderling Verbonden Kamer - 2 slaapkamers 87m²
฿35,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Moderne accommodatie op Sukhumvit 11 wordt aangeboden in het Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, op slechts 5 minuten lopen van het Nana BTS Skytrain Station. Het biedt uitzicht op de skyline van Bangkok en heeft een buitenzwembad en gratis parkeergelegenheid.
Het Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 ligt op korte loopafstand van de populaire uitgaansgelegenheden van het gebied. De internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi ligt op 45 minuten rijden van het hotel.
De ruime kamers van het Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 zijn voorzien van airconditioning, een stijlvolle eigen badkamer en een flatscreen-tv. Elke kamer is voorzien van koffie- en theefaciliteiten, een minibar en 24-uursroomservice. Op verzoek kan er gratis vervoer naar het internationale ziekenhuis Bumrungrad, het BTS-station Nana en Sofitel Sukhumvit Bangkok worden geregeld.
Het goed uitgeruste fitnesscentrum biedt een verfrissende training, samen met de tv- en muziekkanalen. Het hotel biedt ook een behulpzame excursiebalie en een businesscentrum. Het internationale ziekenhuis Bamrungrad ligt op slechts 750 m van de accommodatie.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Covid – 19-test in het hotel van uw verblijf
- 24 uur per dag toegang tot verpleegkundige diensten en consultatie op aanvraag
- 24-uurs ambulancedienst inclusief transfer van hotel naar ziekenhuis
- Dagelijkse telegeneeskundedienst beschikbaar (extra kosten 500 THB per keer)
- Drie maaltijden per dag met Thaise, Indiase, Japanse en westerse opties om uit te kiezen
- Limousine-transfers van de luchthaven naar het hotel
- Welkomsthapjes en frisdrank bij aankomst
- Kamer voorzien van koffie- / theefaciliteiten en drinkwater
- Veiligheidsset met individueel gezichtsmasker, handdesinfecterend middel en thermometer Gratis snelle internettoegang
- 43-inch smart-tv met 55 kanalen voor persoonlijk entertainment en Netflix
- Het hotel zorgt voor twee paar schoenen voor binnen en buiten
Score
4.3/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 32 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
4.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Delay in Responding to Email
Overall it was an excellent service by Mercure Sukhumvit 11. Well organized from airport transit to hotel (dedicated hotel representative waiting at airport arrival gate). Covid RT-PCR was done at the hotel and result less than 24hrs. Food (packed meal) was good. Room was very spacious and nearby BTS (250meters). Only improvement needed is time for quicker email respond on hotel booking by reservation team ( understandable they are handling hundreds of email daily). Overall excellent service.
3.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
Excellent pick up, room good, food poor, booking process very bad nothing to do with AQ but the hotel itself
3.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- 2nd time at this hotel for quarantine purposes
- ideal location (close to home)
- available room space great also for working
- AQ measures and processes works very well
- Got late test result
- food may be better
Hotel provides very good AQ related measures and processes - I recommend this hotel for family stay and or single stay
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Nobody knocked my room door to tell me my meal was ready
Good organization from airport till checkout. Nevertheless, that’s a pity not to use swimming pool although I was negative while entering Thailand
3.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
- Food timing and packing was excellent
I hope next time when they get the pcr results to inform us as soon as possible,instead of we are waiting in the room,otherwise everything is excellent
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Big Room
- Comfortable
- Good WiFi
- They mistaken my arrival airport and sent the pick up to Suvarnabhumi instead of Don Mueang.
- No response via their LINE app.
The whole process was seamless. Only issue was they mistaken my arrival airport and I needed to wait an hour for my airport pickup.
2.3 Deluxe Room
Minpunten
- 30+ mins wait at the airport for the Hotel Bus.
- 15 mins wait at Hotel for Check
At hotel car park where Covid PCR Test was undertaken, they had mix up with my recorded images taken in the bus and my own personal details.
4.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Exceptionally clean and spacious deluxe room with city view and bathtub (complimentary). Being able to have a dip in the bathtub after a long flight is just beyond necessary.
- The bed and linen are very clean and so comfy.
- Air Conditioning is working well. Fresh air and cold.
- The bathroom is very clean.
- Capsule Coffee Machine Boncafe with 3 capsules.
- Dilmah Teabags and 2 bottles of water.
- Has one sofa in the room.
- Prompt responsive Reservation Team (Thank you Khun June and Duane)
- Check-in Team and Concierge: friendly, helpful and efficient.
- The PCR test can be done till late in the night even you got a late flight.
- The Airport pick-up procedure is well carried out with the safety and security of the guest being the priority. They took a pic of me when I got in the car.
- None. The portion of the food could have been improved but they are fresh-cooked, warm and yummy.
I had a really pleasant stay at this hotel and enjoyed my Test and Go time. With the above positive things, I would highly recommend anyone to stay at Mercure Hotel Sukhumvit 11.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Have dinner ready for me when I check in about 8 pm in the evening, very thoughtful.
Everything is good and fast from Airport pick up, Check in, Swab Test & Results. There were option for Breakfast & Lunch as well.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Staff was very professional and responsive to questions and concerns.
- Food was good and delivered on time.
- Room was clean and comfortable
- Had some issues with connecting to the WIFI but it was good after I learned how to connect
Overall very pleased with my experience with Mercure Test and Go package. Cost was reasonable. Service at the airport was professional and quick. Room was good. They had the PCR testing set up in an underground parking garage which was a little weird but that also was done professional and the tech was pleasant. I did not sleep at all that night but it was because I was worried about the test results. No fault of the hotel. Definitely would recommend the Mercure Sukhumvit 11 Hotel for others coming to Thailand.
3.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Clean property. Helpful staff.
- On alert when food was set outside of the room. Cold food!
It's a four-star property in Bangkok. It is want you expect. Staff was helpful.
Report showed Negative RTP test at 8 pm on arrival date yet was not notified until 13:00 hrs the following day. Had to call the front desk twice to follow up with the results.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
- Quick covid test turnaround. Lovely food and large room
Great value and recommend room is amazing and bed is the best I have slept in for ages. Staff are so friendly
4.7 Deluxe Room
Good hotel, with good service and very comfortable rooms. WiFi worked very well and the staff were very polite.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Bed is big and comfortable
- Desk area for working
- Plenty of water
- Strong Wifi
Overall it was a good , comfortable stay, the room was quite big, staff were on hand whenever you needed anything
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Good food
- Big room
- Clean
- Well kept ASQ measures
Good food menu, room as per my expectation, supporting staff, only thing to be included is hot water shower..
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The front desk is very helpful and attentive.
- Food portion is a bit small. Drinks only tea, coffee and office juice only.
The hotel room is clean and well setup. The food portion is a little small, especially some food. Some order, get meal and no rice or carbo. The drinks only have tea, coffee and orange juice. Can use more variety. TV program also limited, only real movie channel.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Spacious room
- Good food
- Nice staff
- Well equipped
My stay here was very comfortable...the food also was good...the staff was very cooperative...good option for quarantine
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Staff are able to communicate in English and are responsive to requests.
- Able to go to pool deck for 45 minutes for first negative PCR result.
- All meals were served on time and warm.
- Generous food portions and the Indian food (dhal, butter chicken & masala chicken) is fabulous!
- Poor soundproofing. The guest staying in room above kept dragging the furniture and stomping across the room.
I enjoyed my quarantine with Mercure! I will come back again for the Indian food! I would highly recommend Mercure for quarantine.
3.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Hotel and medical staff are very attentive.
- Due to quarantine procedures, room can not be cleaned for 14 days.
If hotel can provide vacuum cleaner and/or mob in the room, it would help a lot in maintaining good hygiene.
4.8 Family Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Clean
- Good WiFi
- Good service
- Some meals were a bit under seasoned.
We were happy with the services even before arriving to the hotel. The staff was helpful and quick in helping us with paperwork requested by the government. The room was quiet spacious and clean. There was a variety of food choices. It was a comfortable stay.
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go