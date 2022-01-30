BANGKOK TEST & GO

센터 포인트 호텔 실롬 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8

1735 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 0
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 1
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 2
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 3
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 4
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 5
총 AQ 호텔 객실 196 침실
파트너 병원 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉센터 포인트 호텔 실롬 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 센터 포인트 호텔 실롬 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 시티 뷰 45
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 세탁기
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
그랜드 디럭스 66
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 베드룸 그랜드 스위트 90
฿59,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,798 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 가든 리버뷰 45
฿48,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 세탁기
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
그랜드 디럭스 가든 리버뷰 66
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 야외 시설
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 세탁기
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 베드룸 가든 리버뷰 90
฿72,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 세탁기
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 베드룸 프리미어 스위트 183
฿99,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간

방콕에서 추천하는 숙소 중 하나입니다. 훌륭한 위치에 있는 Center Point Silom은 사판 탁신 BTS 역에서 도보로 5분 거리에 있습니다. 차오프라야 강의 전망을 자랑하는 이 호텔은 레스토랑과 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖추고 있어 편리합니다.

Silom Center Point는 현지 레스토랑과 유흥 장소에서 도보로 5분 거리에 있습니다. MBK 쇼핑몰은 차로 10분, 수완나품 공항은 26km 떨어져 있습니다.

호텔의 우아한 스위트룸은 현대적인 장식과 견목 바닥으로 꾸며져 있습니다. 넓은 인테리어와 함께 완비된 주방, 세탁기, 전자레인지, 냉장고, 넷플릭스도 갖추고 있습니다. 전용 욕실에는 별도의 욕조, 샤워실 및 세면도구가 구비되어 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 모든 유닛에 전용 발코니가있는 숙박 시설
  • Real lime PCR for COVID-19
  • 24 hours nursing service and health monitoring
  • 3 meals a day
  • 4 bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in room per day (refill)
  • Free Wi-Fi internet, Cable TV & Netflix
  • One way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airport to hotel
  • Welcome snack and soft drink
점수
4.2/5
아주 좋아
기반 44 리뷰
평가
우수한
23
아주 좋아
12
평균
9
가난한
0
무서운
0
센터 포인트 호텔 실롬 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
🇩🇪Konrad Czapiewski

검토 30/01/2022
도착 14/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Garden River View
긍정적     
  • Very Friendly Staff,
네거티브
  • Breakfast only average

Clean room,Nice view,Good location,AQ Package (Transfer to Hotel,PCR Test,Food), was very well organized,

🇬🇧Paul goy

검토 26/01/2022
도착 08/01/2022
4.1 Deluxe city view
긍정적     
  • Reception very polite
  • PCR Test very efficient
  • Good room
네거티브
  • Food not too good

Checked in at around 8.00 am ,PCR test at 11.00 am ,result of PCR 8.00 pm ,free to leave when I was ready , called me a taxi ,very efficient and polite service ,

🇮🇪Heather Bardon

검토 25/01/2022
도착 09/01/2022
4.4 Deluxe city view
긍정적     
  • Efficiency
네거티브
  • None

I was very impressed with the whole package. The room was excellent, staff extremely helpful and pcr test carried out very efficiently. Overall I'd highly recommend this hotel.

🇮🇪Daniel Mullane

검토 25/01/2022
도착 10/01/2022
4.8 1 Bedroom Garden River View
긍정적     
  • Most efficient
네거티브
  • Excess packaging ,plastic cutlery etc as we could have used the cutlery plates etc supplied

Great location and taxi to Hua Hin was organized by the hotel. Bed was most comfortable after a long flight and great bathroom. Would definitely recommend this hotel for test and go

🇹🇭Samita Nadum

검토 17/01/2022
도착 01/01/2022
4.9 Deluxe city view

Basic hotel, Nothing fancy and spectacular about this place. However the service is amazing, the check in process was perfect, the staff was nice and very helpful.

🇬🇧Diana Taylor

검토 12/01/2022
도착 27/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe city view
긍정적     
  • Balcony,good tv channel incl sport and netflix
네거티브
  • Front desk and restaurant lack of communication.

The Centre Pointe have their own nurse and the arrival PCR was done 3 hours after we checked in.It was not back until 10 am the next day.I had recovered from Omnicron December 17th in the UK and had brought my NHS Covid Recovered cert with me,complying with item 3 of the Thailand Pass requirements for entry. Although my pre departure test was negative,the arrival PCR was in conclusive.I had to stay another 3 extra days,along with my husband,in the room,Eventually on the morning of day 4 ,I was given a blood test.The results came at 8pm the same day, which proved it was the Old Covid,I had had in the UK.The staff have to follow the rules of Thailand,in what was a difficult,stressful situation.I can't really comment on the food,I didn't eat much due to the stress.There was a main meal,lovely fresh fruit,drink of,juice and usually a small cake.We had to ask for topups of Tea and coffee and remind the restaurant about our meals and to leave our food,outside the door.

🇬🇧Jesse

검토 07/01/2022
도착 22/12/2021
5.0 1 Bedroom Garden River View
긍정적     
  • Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus.
  • Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.)
  • Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)
네거티브
  • The only negative thing is that quarantine exists at all.

Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus. Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.) Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)

🇨🇦Brian Anthony Verbin

검토 03/01/2022
도착 17/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe city view
긍정적     
  • From the beginning of our AQ at the hotel to the end was an excellent experience.
네거티브
  • No negatives

From the airport to the end of our stay was absolutely excellent. The Hotel was nice, very clean, good,service, food,,AQ Testing everything was beyond our expectations. Thank you Centre Pointe Silom

🇹🇭Wandee Poolpol

검토 31/12/2021
도착 15/12/2021
3.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
긍정적     
  • Location
  • Room is comfortable and good size

Staffs are quite friendly and polite. Hotel conditions is slightly outdated. Good location in the city.

🇩🇪Martin

검토 27/12/2021
도착 17/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Garden River View
긍정적     
  • Staff was very kind and helpful, nice view from the balcony over the river
네거티브
  • Old hotel which needs refurbish urgently, furnitures partly cracking
  • Writing desk unclean with visable clotted dirt
  • Loud from the road and a mosk in front
  • Food at the lower level

For one night it is OK because of the nice sunset over the river but don't recommend it for a longer stay

🇸🇬Chan Peng Kwang

검토 20/12/2021
도착 13/12/2021
4.5 1 Bedroom Grand Suite
긍정적     
  • Very professional
네거티브
  • NA

Very friendly staff. The PCR test were professionally done. The test was only conducted 5 hours after we check in .The results were back after 14hours.Both times waiting for the test and test result were both quite long wait. Could be faster if done at the airport similar to Phuket.

🇸🇪Kristina Signemyr

검토 12/12/2021
도착 26/11/2021
4.3 1 Bedroom Garden River View
긍정적     
  • Spacius room and grate balcony!

Happy we choose this hotel and room. Nice and serviceminded personel. Could happily stay here again!

🇲🇾Chun Hong Keong

검토 12/12/2021
도착 26/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
긍정적     
  • From Airport transfer to Quarantine Hotel is superbly organized with clear covid guidelines.
네거티브
  • None.

Keep up the great work and stay safe.

🇸🇬Lim

검토 12/12/2021
도착 06/12/2031
4.8 Deluxe city view
긍정적     
  • Response to email enguiry.
  • Arrival greeting and transfer.smooth
  • Check in..warm, informative, fast
  • Room and amenities.. They thought of everything
  • Meals provided :hot and delivious
  • PCR test and result.. Punctual and efficient
  • Checkout.. Smooth
  • Fantastic location
네거티브
  • None

This is a great choice for a ASQ stay. Room is large with a fantastic view. Service from enquiry to departure is superb. The location is very convenient, with local food places and a Robinsons just located on ground floor. The ferry service to Asiatique, Icon Siam is just a few minutes walk as is the Saphan taksin BTS. Will stay again, ASQ or not!

🇫🇮Keiju Vikkula

검토 11/12/2021
도착 10/12/2021
2.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
긍정적     
  • + covid-19 test was high quality and easy
  • + You can order food from grab-application and reception will take care off it and carry it for your room.
  • + Room has a big fridge
네거티브
  • Balcony was bad. No two chairs, no table as an picture looks like. Only one chair and bad voice with aircondition device. Why you but pictures which do not show reality?
  • Food. It was bad. Just rice and rice again. I get tofu curry - there was only three pieces of tofu and too much rice.
  • They don't tell you, when test results are ready. We have to be 23 hours in our room and then we asked about it. Why you don't tell answers asap?
  • They will tell you results in next day. It's always same - even then, if you are coming to room 9 am. In many places you'll get results after few hours!!!

I could not recommend this place. We change hotel when we get results after asking it. Hope no one do this mistake as we do.

🇵🇹Antonio Dias

검토 09/12/2021
도착 16/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
긍정적     
  • Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.

Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.

🇮🇹Martin Visocnik

검토 09/12/2021
도착 20/11/2021
3.4 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
긍정적     
  • Nice view
네거티브
  • AirCon very old and loud.
  • Windows would not close properly.
  • Deco dated
  • Outdoor balcony dirty

I would not stay again here. Also the PRC test result arrived the next morning. May frineds that stayed at other facilities got the test already 5-6 hours after taking it and therefore could go out.

🇬🇧Mark Crowley

검토 07/12/2021
도착 19/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe city view
긍정적     
  • Staff absolutely brilliant
네거티브
  • Poor wifi

Staff superb, even stayed another night. Wifi very poor Food edible, for a quarantine hotel Fairly central for Bangkok

🇩🇪Catina Roselius

검토 03/12/2021
도착 14/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
긍정적     
  • Well organized Airport Shuttle
  • Friendly staff
  • Clean room
  • Good variety of food

Everything was perfectly organized! We felt that we were in good hands and safe. We Can recommend this Hotel!

🇳🇱Hendrik Andries Kanon

검토 01/12/2021
도착 13/11/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
긍정적     
  • Everything was perfectly organized
네거티브
  • No response to sending negative antigen test to e-mail from hotel

I can recommend Centre Point to all travellers. Very good service!!

주소 /지도

1522/2 Soi 50, Charoenkrung Rd., Bangrak, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

