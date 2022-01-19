총 AQ 호텔 객실 79 침실 파트너 병원 Phayathai 1

Salil Hotel은 활기 넘치는 수 쿰빗 거리를 따라 위치해 있으며 통로 스카이 트레인 역에서 도보로 가까운 거리에 있습니다. 객실은 현대적인 스타일로 꾸며져 있으며 편안한 숙박을위한 여러 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 에어컨, 32 인치 LCD TV, DVD 플레이어 및 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖추고 있습니다. 카밀리 안 병원은 1.8km 떨어져 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징 COVID-19 PCR 검사 3 회 현장에서 실시

호텔에서 병원까지 24 시간 응급 구급차 서비스 이동

24 시간 간호사 대기

Phiyathai 1 Hospital을 통한 24 시간 의사 상담

공항에서 호텔까지 무료 교통편 서비스

아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사

무료 고속 인터넷

욕조와 샤워 시설을 갖춘 욕실

77 개의 지역 및 국제 TV 채널

24 시간 통화 지원

객실 편의 시설로는 전자 레인지, 냉장고, 무료 커피와 차가 있습니다.

숙박 중 DIY 공예 세트

룸 서비스 메뉴 20 % 할인

점수 4.0 /5 아주 좋아 기반 12 리뷰 평가 5 우수한 4 아주 좋아 2 평균 1 가난한 0 무서운 🇭🇰 Man Chung Chan 도착 03/01/2022 3.7 Superior Room 긍정적 Staffs are very friendly.

Room is clean. 네거티브 Room space is a bit small Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time.

Room is clean. 네거티브 Room space is a bit small Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time. 🇩🇪 Melanie Grote 도착 05/12/2021 4.8 Superior Room 긍정적 Punctual collection at the airport

Immediate Pcr test upon arrival

Friendly Stuff

Delicious and a lot of food

Microwave, water heater, coffee and drinking water in the room (of course a fridge), international TV channels 네거티브 Just the view from of the window, but that's not particularly important for one day after a long flight Thank you:) Everything was really great. But I didn't expect anything other than a perfect organization. 🇬🇧 Murray Darling 도착 24/11/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room 긍정적 Clean

Comfortable

Quiet

Friendly and helpful staff at reception and with luggage 네거티브 Food was ok but nothing special Tested on arrival at 1.30am. Results and out at 2pm. Comfortable bed. No complaints. I have heard others got faster results turnaround but 12 hrs was ok. 🇫🇷 benjamin gaydon 도착 18/11/2021 1.8 Superior Room i book by agoda for a friend and him not use this room because EVISA problem in embassy (late). i understand and accept the politic/rules and the no show for the room and for the driver. but for the swab test, cost about 2400thb, it's not good no return this part of money. 🇬🇧 Richard John Rees 도착 12/11/2021 3.8 Superior Room 긍정적 Well organised, test result came in on time. Microwave oven came in handy. 네거티브 No balcony, bought in food from supermarket. Expensive for what it was. Used the hotel recommended transport service and assistance through Health checks and Immigration, was of very little help, and very expensive. 🇹🇭 Kan B. 도착 03/11/2021 3.9 Superior Room 긍정적 great service, very nice staff

very good location 네거티브 unclean

food problem the room isn’t complete clean. I still saw hair and dust on the floor. That’s not my concern until I laid down and found that all pillows smell weird, unclean and drank!

before I arrived, They asked about my dietary and I informed them that I am a pescatarian, food and seafood friendly. However, I was served “chicken rice soup” for breakfast! So I asked for a new dish and they resisted my request since they had limited ingredients for each meal. Of course, they apologized and would prepare my lunch properly. I was vey hungry since I would be my first meal after a long flight! But I was also exhausted so I didn’t mind them and took a rest instead. For lunch I was served Mac and cheese with mushroom and I found a piece of HAM in my food! So upset about their food! Just so you know if you have special dietary, please remind them while you’re checking in order to avoid this problem! 🇹🇭 Pakinee Thienpaitoon 도착 08/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer 긍정적 큰 편안한 침대

평화롭고 조용한

맛있는 음식 네거티브 제한된 수의 TV 채널

15일 동안 객실 청소 서비스 없음 다양한 음식을 제공하는 멋지고 편안한 객실. 유일한 단점은 영어로 된 TV 채널이 2개뿐이라는 것입니다. 🇬🇧 David Baxter 도착 12/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer 긍정적 매우 세심한 직원

우수한 음식

매우 깨끗한 방

잘 갖춰진 방

Asq 시스템은 간단합니다. 네거티브 아무것도 나는 공항에서 만나서 매우 효율적으로 호텔로 이동했습니다. 머무는 동안 호텔은 훌륭했습니다 🇹🇭 Sujittra Charoenrat 도착 12/04/2021 3.6 Superior Room 긍정적 친절한 직원

깨끗한 욕실

고속 인터넷 네거티브 개미가 있는 더스티 룸

남아프리카 공화국에서 비행기를 타므로 도착 시 추가 요금 부과 저렴한 가격으로 머무는 동안 편안합니다. 그러나 최선의 선택은 아닙니다. 🇲🇲 Aung Soe Min 도착 05/06/2021 3.2 Superior Room 긍정적 직원이 도움이됩니다.

훌륭한 Wi-Fi. 네거티브 음식은별로 좋지 않습니다.

2 주 동안 방을 청소하지 않으면 더러워집니다. 신선한 공기와 인간의 접촉없이 2 주 동안 방에 갇혀있는 것은 끔찍합니다. 정신 건강에 해로울 수 있습니다. 🇨🇦 Julie Munro 도착 23/05/2021 3.3 Superior Room 긍정적 깨끗하지만 초라한 비품 및 리넨

전자 레인지 및 냉장고

도자기 접시와 스테인리스 식기 세트

신속하고 즉각적인 고객 서비스 및 식사 서비스

매일 아침 추가 식품 (삶은 달걀) 요청 및 수령

등받이가있는 책상 형 의자 의뢰 접수 네거티브 찢어진 침대 시트, 오래된 베개

의자 (등이없는) 의자 없음

침대 린넨을 교체하기 위해 노력했습니다-킹 사이즈 시트를 검역소에서 교체하는 것은 매우 어렵습니다.

음식은 풍부했고, 전형적인 현지 직원 식당-일부 선택은 괜찮고 다른 일부는 끔찍합니다- "가정"요리에 익숙하지 않은 관광객은 음식이 용납되지 않을 것입니다.

외부 음식 배달이 잘 처리되었습니다. 변호사에게 문서를 보내야 할 필요성을 수용했습니다. 예산으로 격리해야 할 경우에만 다시 여기에 머물 것입니다. 🇹🇭 Songwut Tamboon 도착 28/04/2021 4.8 Superior Room 긍정적 좋은 서비스, WIFI 속도가 탁월했습니다. 좋은 경험 검역, 좋은 직원 및 서비스. 인터넷 속도는 100Mbps 였고 연결하기 쉽습니다.