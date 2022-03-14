Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
수라삭 BTS 스카이트레인 역에서 도보로 5분 거리에 있는 Holiday Inn Silom은 야외 수영장과 피트니스 센터를 보유하고 있습니다. 테니스 코트와 사우나를 갖춘 헬스 클럽이 있습니다. 전역에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 이용하실 수 있습니다.
Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom은 보석 무역 센터 옆에 위치해 있으며, 팟퐁 야시장에서 2km 떨어져 있습니다. 수완나품 공항은 호텔에서 차로 45분 거리에 있습니다.
Silom Holiday Inn의 객실은 부드러운 파스텔 장식으로 꾸며져 있습니다. 객실에는 케이블 TV, 차/커피 메이커, 다리미와 다리미판이 마련되어 있습니다.
여행의 편의를 위해 Holiday Inn은 렌터카 서비스와 투어 데스크를 제공합니다.
Brasserie는 아시아 요리와 세계 각국의 요리를 모두 선보이며, Orchid Lounge는 24시간 가벼운 식사와 음료를 제공합니다. Hari's Bar에서는 라이브 음악과 함께 음료를 즐기실 수 있습니다.