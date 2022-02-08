BANGKOK TEST & GO

AS 메트로폴리탄 방콕 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
9.2

304 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok - Image 0
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok - Image 1
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok - Image 2
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok - Image 3
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok - Image 4
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok - Image 5
+20 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금
2 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 80 침실
파트너 병원 BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉AS 메트로폴리탄 방콕 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 AS 메트로폴리탄 방콕 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults
City Room 29
฿7,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 커피 머신
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 채식 식사
  • 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults
스튜디오 룸 43
฿57,499 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,499 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 커피 머신
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 소액 예금
  • 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
메트로폴리탄 룸 54
฿67,499 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,499 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 소액 예금
  • 요가 매트

방콕의 사톤 지역에 위치한 이 5성급 호텔은 무료 Wi-Fi가 완비된 현대적인 태국 스타일의 객실, 100피트 야외 수영장 및 COMO Shambhala Urban Escape 스파를 보유하고 있습니다. 3개의 레스토랑 중 Nahm Thai Restaurant은 Michelin Guide Bangkok 2018 및 2019의 초판에서 1개의 미슐랭 스타를 획득했으며 San Pellegrino와 Acqua Panna가 선정한 아시아 50대 베스트 레스토랑 1위, 세계 50대 베스트 레스토랑 13위에 올랐습니다.

COMO Metropolitan Bangkok의 우아한 객실은 거위털 이불과 500수 이집트산 면 린넨, 케이블 TV와 요가 매트를 갖추고 있습니다. 넓은 욕실에는 최고급 세면도구, 샤워실 및 욕조가 구비되어 있습니다.

COMO 메트로폴리탄 방콕은 웰빙에 맞는 패키지를 제공합니다.

패키지는 THB 66,999부터 시작합니다.

  • 건강과 영양에 최적화된 COMO Shambhala 요리
  • 매일 애프터눈 티
  • 2회 리필된 미니바
  • 활동적이고 편안한 상태를 유지하기 위한 매일 요가 및 마음챙김 세션
  • 고속 인터넷
  • 수영장 옆 휴식 공간
  • 객실 또는 스위트룸에 맞게 체육관 장비를 미리 구성할 수 있습니다.
  • 연결된 객실 이용 가능
  • 천장부터 바닥까지 내려오는 대형 창문이 있는 펜트하우스 스위트
  • 야외 테라스가 있는 메트로폴리탄 테라스 룸
  • 도착 24시간 전까지 날짜 변경 가능

어메니티 / 특징

  • Total of 2 times COVID-19 RT-PCR screening tests conducted on property
  • 검역 기간 동안 매일 두 번 체온 확인 및 기타 건강 관련 요구 사항을 위해 근무하는 24 시간 간호사
  • 출발 당일 공식 COVID-19-free 인증서 획득
  • 아침, 점심 및 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 (메뉴는 매우 특정한 영양 목적으로 조리 된 원료와 조리 된 재료의 완벽하게 보정 된 혼합입니다)
  • 무료 고속 인터넷 접속
  • 매일 요가 및 마음 챙김 세션
  • 매일 오후의 차
  • 미니 바 2 회 보충
  • 정기적 인 화면 테스트를위한 전용 영역
  • 방콕 내 왕복 교통편
점수
5.0/5
우수한
기반 2 리뷰
평가
우수한
2
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
AS 메트로폴리탄 방콕 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 AS 메트로폴리탄 방콕
모든 리뷰보기

🇨🇭Mauro Bunkofer

검토 08/02/2022
도착 22/02/2022
5.0 Metropolitan Room with Terrace

It’s really a super service all in all! Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

🇹🇭Arphatchanee Hongswadhi

검토 17/08/2021
도착 08/08/2021
5.0 Penthouse Suite
긍정적     
  • Food is awesome! You can order from a la crate menu and it’s served hot.
  • Staff are polite and willing to help.
  • WiFi is perfect.
네거티브
  • They have only small bottles of water. I drink water a lot and feel a little guilty needing to throw away many plastic bottles.

My 2nd time of quarantine and I am glad I chose COMO this time. Food is amazing! Staff are caring and always pleased to answer to your request. I feel like not being under quarantine, but during vacation. Will definitely come back here if another quarantine is needed.

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

27 South Sathorn Road, Tungmahamek, Sathorn, 10120 Bangkok, Thailand

