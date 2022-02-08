총 AQ 호텔 객실 80 침실
파트너 병원 BNH Hospital
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
City Room 29m²
฿7,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커피 머신
- 피트니스 허용
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 채식 식사
- 요가 매트
스튜디오 룸 43m²
฿57,499 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,499 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 소액 예금
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
메트로폴리탄 룸 54m²
฿67,499 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,499 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 소액 예금
- 요가 매트
방콕의 사톤 지역에 위치한 이 5성급 호텔은 무료 Wi-Fi가 완비된 현대적인 태국 스타일의 객실, 100피트 야외 수영장 및 COMO Shambhala Urban Escape 스파를 보유하고 있습니다. 3개의 레스토랑 중 Nahm Thai Restaurant은 Michelin Guide Bangkok 2018 및 2019의 초판에서 1개의 미슐랭 스타를 획득했으며 San Pellegrino와 Acqua Panna가 선정한 아시아 50대 베스트 레스토랑 1위, 세계 50대 베스트 레스토랑 13위에 올랐습니다.
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok의 우아한 객실은 거위털 이불과 500수 이집트산 면 린넨, 케이블 TV와 요가 매트를 갖추고 있습니다. 넓은 욕실에는 최고급 세면도구, 샤워실 및 욕조가 구비되어 있습니다.
COMO 메트로폴리탄 방콕은 웰빙에 맞는 패키지를 제공합니다.
패키지는 THB 66,999부터 시작합니다.
- 건강과 영양에 최적화된 COMO Shambhala 요리
- 매일 애프터눈 티
- 2회 리필된 미니바
- 활동적이고 편안한 상태를 유지하기 위한 매일 요가 및 마음챙김 세션
- 고속 인터넷
- 수영장 옆 휴식 공간
- 객실 또는 스위트룸에 맞게 체육관 장비를 미리 구성할 수 있습니다.
- 연결된 객실 이용 가능
- 천장부터 바닥까지 내려오는 대형 창문이 있는 펜트하우스 스위트
- 야외 테라스가 있는 메트로폴리탄 테라스 룸
- 도착 24시간 전까지 날짜 변경 가능
어메니티 / 특징
- Total of 2 times COVID-19 RT-PCR screening tests conducted on property
- 검역 기간 동안 매일 두 번 체온 확인 및 기타 건강 관련 요구 사항을 위해 근무하는 24 시간 간호사
- 출발 당일 공식 COVID-19-free 인증서 획득
- 아침, 점심 및 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 (메뉴는 매우 특정한 영양 목적으로 조리 된 원료와 조리 된 재료의 완벽하게 보정 된 혼합입니다)
- 무료 고속 인터넷 접속
- 매일 요가 및 마음 챙김 세션
- 매일 오후의 차
- 미니 바 2 회 보충
- 정기적 인 화면 테스트를위한 전용 영역
- 방콕 내 왕복 교통편
AS 메트로폴리탄 방콕
5.0 Metropolitan Room with Terrace
It’s really a super service all in all! Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
5.0 Penthouse Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Food is awesome! You can order from a la crate menu and it’s served hot.
- Staff are polite and willing to help.
- WiFi is perfect.
- They have only small bottles of water. I drink water a lot and feel a little guilty needing to throw away many plastic bottles.
My 2nd time of quarantine and I am glad I chose COMO this time. Food is amazing! Staff are caring and always pleased to answer to your request. I feel like not being under quarantine, but during vacation. Will definitely come back here if another quarantine is needed.