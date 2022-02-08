Food is awesome! You can order from a la crate menu and it’s served hot.

Staff are polite and willing to help.

WiFi is perfect.

They have only small bottles of water. I drink water a lot and feel a little guilty needing to throw away many plastic bottles.

My 2nd time of quarantine and I am glad I chose COMO this time. Food is amazing! Staff are caring and always pleased to answer to your request. I feel like not being under quarantine, but during vacation. Will definitely come back here if another quarantine is needed.