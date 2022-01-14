Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 364 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Sukhumvit hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 113 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Grande Centerpoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55 de manière prioritaire, et Grande Centerpoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55 percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Signature de luxe 40m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Baignoire
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Suite exécutive 70m²
฿53,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Baignoire
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Suite familiale 110m²
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿45,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿26,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Baignoire
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Machine à laver
Idéalement situé dans un quartier luxueux de Bangkok, le Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 dispose d'une piscine extérieure et d'une terrasse où vous pourrez vous détendre après une longue journée fatigante. De délicieux plats sont servis tous les jours au restaurant sur place.
Toutes les chambres climatisées disposent d'une télévision par satellite à écran plat et d'une salle de bains privative avec articles de toilette gratuits. Certains logements disposent d'un coin salon pour plus de confort.
Le personnel de la réception est à votre disposition 24h / 24. Des services de blanchisserie et de femme de chambre quotidiens sont également fournis.
Lors de votre séjour dans cet établissement, vous pourrez facilement rejoindre la station de métro aérien Thong Lo BTS en moins de 10 minutes à pied ou grâce au service de navette gratuit en tuk-tuk. Il y a plusieurs centres commerciaux, tels que The Emporium et The EmQuartier, situés à proximité. L'hôpital Camillian est à 850 mètres, tandis que l'aéroport international de Suvarnabhumi est à 23 km.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Service de navette depuis l'aéroport en limousine de l'hôtel le jour d'arrivée
- Douche à l'italienne et baignoire avec lavabo automatique
- Internet Wi-Fi
- 48 chaînes internationales, 16 chaînes de télévision japonaises
- Netflix (facultatif, sous réserve de disponibilité)
- Collations de bienvenue et boissons non alcoolisées dans la chambre
- 4 bouteilles d'eau potable par jour et café et thé dans la chambre
- PCR en temps réel pour COVID-19 le jour 1 jour 7 et jour 13
- Service de soins infirmiers en attente 24 heures sur 24
- Transport gratuit à l'hôpital 24 heures sur 24
- Personnel parlant chinois et japonais à la fois de l'hôtel et de l'hôpital
- Exercise equipment for rental (optional, subject to available)
But
4.3/5
Très bien
Basé sur 19 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Grande Centerpoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Grande Centerpoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55VOIR TOUS LES AVIS
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Room was very comfortable and complete. Room service was very good. Processing time very quick.
- Sukhumvit Hospital covid tests more severe than others, but given the stakes, fair enough.
Greqt option. Pure class and luxury test and go. Amazing staff. Would use again for sure. Yes more expensive than others but you get whst you pay for. Recommend.
4.8 Executive Suite
Right from the airport up to the stay the hotel service was commendable. I would recommend this hotel.
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Positifs
- Super clean rooms
- Comfort luxury beds
- Good AC
- Quick PCR test
- Friendly personell
- 6 Hours PCR analysis
We arrived early (05.00) in BKK with two kids for the test and go package. Pickup from airport was quick. No problem for hotel to let us check in at arrival 8.00. We checked in, went to 4th floor for PCR testing and the into our rooms. Perfect rooms with a connection door between since we were 4 persons. Went to bed after the long flight. 14.00 reception called and said the test were negative and we were free to go. I really recommend this hotel. Comfort rooms with sofa, desk and a small dining area.
3.9 Signature Deluxe
Positifs Négatifs
- Had to ask for my pcr test result
Pickup at the airport was smooth, hotel was waiting to do my PCR test, then straight to my room.
Next day I waited and then phoned reception to see when my results would come and they were already there. I feel they should have informed me.
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Positifs
- Staff for reservation was highly helpful and responsive.
Clean and spacious room. Seemless transfer from airport to hotel. And PCR was done at the hotel upon arrival
0.5 Signature Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- I used to enjoy this hotel chain
- Gave me the wrong paperwork
Grande Centre Point Ploenchit is listed on the Grande Centre Point website as an ASQ hotel but it’s not listed as an automatic option here. Why not? I had booked my trip to Thailand starting at this hotel but Thailand Pass rejected my application because of this hotel’s improper letter of ASQ reservation. My trip had to be cancelled and I lost hundreds of dollars.
Now I have just booked a new flight only to find out that Thailand had just cancelled the Thailand Pass booking system hours earlier. So I’ve lost hundreds more.
Thailand, I used to love you but I’m so bitter now that I’m looking for a new country to be my “home away from home”.
Thanks for ruining everything, Grande Centre Point Hotels. I’d be there if you hadn’t messed up.
3.8 Executive Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean and big room with shower toilet
- Variety of drinks in the Mini bar was insufficient
PCR testing and the test result informing were very efficient. We could check out on the following day around 10:00 am and therefore could fully use the following day which we appreciated.
4.6 Signature Deluxe
Nice and clean,also professional staff
Modern room with comfy bed and
Great bathtub
Nice food
Superb view
4.7 Signature Deluxe
Very smooth operation. All so efficiently organized. ………………………………………………………………………….
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Excellent Covid procedure and testing
Fast check in. Taken straight to bd PCR tested. Then to room. Very comfortable. Excellent service and friendly staff
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Everything OK! No further comments .................................. spare me ......................
4.1 Signature Deluxe
Very convenient for all. One stop service to covid-19 test, and check in and out service. I think, hotel needs to improve for foods.
4.5 Executive Suite
Positifs Négatifs
- Testing process in a parking garage
We had a vet warm welcome and the process of check in was professional.
The room was by nice and we enjoyed the time there.
5.0 Executive Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Hotel is nothing short of grand!
- The room was immense with an amazing view of Bankok's skyline.
- Electric blinds on all windows
- The marble floors were gleaming and every surface was spotless.
- High tech toilet with heated seat :)
- Exceptionally quiet as i might have been the only one on the 19th floor.
- Food was great with different set options. Portions the right size.
- Location is very central with plenty of food options to walk to if extending stay.
- I would have liked it if they would ring the bell when food was placed outside as one of my meals wasn't quite warm by the time i discovered it.
Getting into Thailand now is still not for the faint of heart with the Thailand Pass requirements. I had an error on my part miscalculating my check-in date. I was denied boarding in Chicago because of this with only a short period of time in order to make my flight. I have to give credit to Ms Fern, the Assistant Sales manager for getting my reservation flipped to the correct date and the booking document back to me in minutes via eMail! She prevented a complete disaster from having to re-book my flight, travel insurance, and Co-Vid test, not to mention that my luggage would land ahead of my by days in Bkk as i already checked it in. Aside from this amazing service level, the hotel itself is impressive in every manner. A gleaming example of one of the best that Thailand has to offer!
4.3 Signature Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff are polite and responsive. Comfortable spacious room with space to relax and work. Bathtub. Bidet toilet.
- My wifi kept dropping which disrupted work and calls.
My room on the 27th floor had lots of natural light and nice views. Overall it was v quiet even though there were a few guests on my floor. King size bed. I pre-requested for a higher level so that i got more natural light as well as a set of weights and exercise mat which they provided. Delicious food and menu had a selection which meant I didn't repeat a meal (Japanese, Thai, Indian and vegetarian options were all YUM!). Importantly food is something to look forward to when you are alone. Meals were all nicely presented unlike the quarantine food I had in Australia. My only issue was the medical side by Sukhumvit hospital. We had to measure our temperature daily and the thermometer was cheap and inaccurate. Many days i recorded 35 C, hypothermia, and no nurse followed up on my mental or physical health. Swabs were taken on 4th floor instead of nurses coming to individual rooms, which meant traveling out of rooms and risks of infection.
4.5 Signature Deluxe
Had a comfortable stay with a beautiful view! The staff were really friendly and helpful. Reception was reachable at all times.
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Very happy for the 14 ASQ here, the best service, food and the room entertainments, Thank you very much
4.4 Signature Deluxe
Le service est très réactif. Le bien est grand. Dans l'ensemble, c'est un très bon ASQ pour rester 14 jours.
4.2 Signature Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Taille de la chambre et vue.
- Personnel de service attentionné 24h/24
- Sans nettoyage
- Literie confort
- Le menu Fit est savoureux et frais vaut la mise à niveau
- Bon accueil et départ
- Signal Wifi faible souvent
- Aurait apprécié d'être proposé avec du matériel Gym lors de la réservation, pour éviter les ruptures de stock
Bon séjour. C'est ma deuxième fois en ASQ avec les hôtels Grand Centre Point à BKK ( décembre 2020 sur GCP Terminal 21 Asok - puis Sukhumvit 55 )
Images du menu alimentaire
Hôtels Test & Go proximité