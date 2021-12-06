총 AQ 호텔 객실 69 침실
파트너 병원 World Medical Hospital
모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
객실
다음 패키지에는 모두 필수 테스트와 운송이 포함됩니다.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 프리미어 28m²
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 넷플릭스
- 소액 예금
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 베드룸 스위트 45m²
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 세탁기
- 요가 매트
Family Connecting Room - 4PAX 60m²
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 넷플릭스
- 야외 시설
- 소액 예금
- 요가 매트
세계적으로 유명한 Sukhumvit 쇼핑 및 엔터테인먼트 지역의 에너지와 흥분이 아래로 윙윙 거리는 방콕과 GLOW Sukhumvit 5의 활기찬 세계에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 도시 중심부에 위치하고 BTS 스카이 트레인 시스템에서 도보로 단 몇 분 거리에있는 GLOW Sukhumvit 5는 69 개의 현대적인 객실, 하루 종일 식사, 건강을 유지하는 피트니스 시설을 갖춘 편리한 위치의 도심 오아시스입니다. 스카이 라인 바와 멋진 도시 전망을 자랑하는 옥상 수영장이 있습니다.
다양한 다채로운 노점상, 지역 상점, 엔터테인먼트 장소 및 인근 레스토랑의 무제한 선택이있는 Sukhumvit Road의 흥미 진진한 활동을 즐길 수 있습니다.
-모던 럭셔리 호텔
-편안한 침대
-현대적인 디자인의 객실
어메니티 / 특징
- Transfer from Airport to Hotel (BKK/DMK) Fullboard - 3 Meals from AQ Menu
- 고급 침구 및 리넨
- 고속 WIFI
- 43" SMART TV - Local & International Channels
- 객실 내 식수, 차 및 커피 무료
- 20 % 세탁 서비스
- 20 % 룸 서비스
- 1 x COVID-19 Test RT-PCR upon arrival
- 24 시간 간호사 현장
- 24 시간 구급차 서비스
- VDO 통화를 통한 의사 컨설턴트
- 24 시간 보안
글로우 수 쿰빗 5 호텔
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 글로우 수 쿰빗 5 호텔모든 리뷰보기
4.3 Deluxe Premier
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean room
- Wifi worked
- Good location
- friendly staff
- efficient service (Testing etc)
- International power outlets in room
- Comfortable bed
- Tried to make me share airport transfer despite possible quarantine consequences
- No communication about when I could leave etc and rules of quarantine once at hotel
- No answer when calling reception
- Meal was cold
I struggle to be too positive about a forced stay in a hotel but the hotel itself was perfectly adequate for what was needed. My only real complaint was that they tried to make me share transport to the hotel despite this meaning that if a fellow traveller were Covid positive, we would all have to quarantine. This saves a few baht for the hotel (And potentially makes money if forced to do a longer stay) but at a potential huge inconvenience to the customer (And solo transfer is supposed to be included in ASQ packages, shouldn't need to be requested).
Other than this, the hotel itself was decent. The booking process was straight forwards and the package included everything needed to tick the boxes to enter the country. They responded to my emails before travelling and meeting them at the airport was also easy enough.
Hopefully, this quarantine etc won't be needed next time that I travel here but if it is, I would have no problem booking with them again.
4.6 Deluxe Premier
긍정적네거티브
Every ting working good.take same hotel next time if i need.Nice staff,good food.soft good bed...
3.8 Family Connecting Room - 2 Adult + 2 Children
긍정적
네거티브
- COVID-19 프로토콜을 충족하기위한 엄격한 프로세스
- 음식은 맛 있었지만 더 많은 변형을보고 싶습니다.
실제로 Glow에 대한 11 박의 좋은 경험이었습니다. 가장 좋은 점은 호텔이 우리가 COVID-19 호텔 검역 프로토콜을 따르고 준수하도록 보장했다는 것입니다.
4.5 Deluxe Premier
긍정적네거티브
7 일 밖에 머물지 않았지만 매우 편안했지만 좋은 점은 영어 TV도있었습니다.
4.3 Family Connecting Room - 2 Adult
긍정적
네거티브
- 좋은 서비스, 좋은 숙박 시설, 커넥팅 룸이있는 훌륭한 공간. 그것을 사랑!
- 음식은 일찍 도착했고 때로는 좋은 일이고 다른 때는 먹을 준비가되지 않았습니다.
15 박에서 8 박까지 할인 된 가격의 숙박으로 실망한 경우 비용은 비례 적으로 조정되지 않습니다.
4.8 1 Bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- 매우 편안한 침대!
- 우수한 TV 크기 및 HMDI 케이블 포함
- 전화로 매우 도움이되는 리셉션 직원
- 매우 안전한 조치
- 우수한 객실 크기
- 문 밖에 남겨진 검역 선물-사랑스러운 생각!
- 음식은 좋았고 더 많은 것을 주문할 수 있었고 외부 공급 업체로부터
- 항상 당신을 확인하고 온도를 측정하기 위해 전화하십시오.
- 부엌에 더 많은 그릇을 비축했을 수 있습니다-그릇 등
- 식사와 함께 소금과 후추는 좋은 터치였습니다.
- 방이 조금 어둡다
- 샤워 실에 헤어 컨디셔너 없음
GLOW SUKHUMVIT 5 ASQ 호텔에서의 숙박에 너무 만족했습니다. 처음부터 끝까지 프로세스는 매우 잘 조직되었고 매우 안전했으며 많은 예방 조치가 취해졌습니다. 직원들은 매우 친절하고 도움이되었고 나를 쉽게 정착 시켰습니다. 음식은 매일 즉시 도착했고 맛있는 음식 선택이있었습니다. 숙박의 가장 좋은 점은 침대였습니다. 나는 아마 내가 지금까지 머물렀던 가장 편안한 침대라고 말해야한다! 당신이 2 주 동안 방에 갇혀있을 때 그것은 매우 중요합니다! ASQ 패키지로이 호텔을 추천합니다. 내 시간이 지나고 나는 매우 즐거운 경험을했습니다. 고마워요 GLOW!