帕果设计酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

帕果设计酒店坐落在普吉镇的中心地带，是探索普吉岛的理想下榻之地。酒店距市中心仅 6 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。对于那些想要冒险的人来说，Supercheap、普吉岛使命医院、Wat Pa Aram Rattanaram 只是游客可以使用的一些景点。帕果设计酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。酒店的主要特色包括所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、残疾人士设施、公共区域的无线网络连接、停车场、客房服务。帕果设计酒店拥有 80 间卧室。所有客房都布置高雅，许多甚至提供诸如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、无烟房、空调等舒适设施。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。当您在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿时，让帕果设计酒店成为您的家外之家。