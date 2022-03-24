PHUKET TEST & GO

The Pago Design Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
rating with
250 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Phuket Town, The Pago Design Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. Only 6 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. For those of you who want to venture out, Supercheap, Mission Hospital Phuket, Wat Pa Aram Rattanaram are just some of the attractions available to visitors. The facilities and services provided by The Pago Design Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The Pago Design Hotel is home to 80 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make The Pago Design Hotel your home away from home.

Address / Map

88 Moo.2, Ratsada, Meung, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

