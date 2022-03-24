더 파고 디자인 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
푸켓 타운에 위치한 더 파고 디자인 호텔 숙박시설은 푸켓 여행을 시작하기에 적합합니다. 시내 중심에서 단 6km 떨어진 호텔의 전략적 위치 덕분에 많은 현지 명소에 빠르고 쉽게 도달할 수 있습니다. Supercheap, 미션 병원 푸켓, Wat Pa Aram Rattanaram 등과 같은 다양한 명소를 방문하실 수 있습니다. 파고 디자인 호텔 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 장애인용 편의시설, Wi-Fi (공공 장소), 주차장, 룸서비스 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 더 파고 디자인 호텔 고유의 분위기가 모든 객실에 반영되어 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 무선 인터넷, 무선 인터넷(무료), 금연 객실, 에어컨 등을 제공합니다. 또한, 호텔의 다양한 레크레이션 서비스는 머무는 동안 즐길 수 있는 다양한 활동을 보장합니다. 푸켓에서 편안하고 편리한 숙박 시설을 찾으신다면 The Pago Design Hotel을 내 집처럼 편안하게 만드십시오.