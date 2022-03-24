PHUKET TEST & GO

더 파고 디자인 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8

250 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

푸켓 타운에 위치한 더 파고 디자인 호텔 숙박시설은 푸켓 여행을 시작하기에 적합합니다. 시내 중심에서 단 6km 떨어진 호텔의 전략적 위치 덕분에 많은 현지 명소에 빠르고 쉽게 도달할 수 있습니다. Supercheap, 미션 병원 푸켓, Wat Pa Aram Rattanaram 등과 같은 다양한 명소를 방문하실 수 있습니다. 파고 디자인 호텔 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 장애인용 편의시설, Wi-Fi (공공 장소), 주차장, 룸서비스 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 더 파고 디자인 호텔 고유의 분위기가 모든 객실에 반영되어 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 무선 인터넷, 무선 인터넷(무료), 금연 객실, 에어컨 등을 제공합니다. 또한, 호텔의 다양한 레크레이션 서비스는 머무는 동안 즐길 수 있는 다양한 활동을 보장합니다. 푸켓에서 편안하고 편리한 숙박 시설을 찾으신다면 The Pago Design Hotel을 내 집처럼 편안하게 만드십시오.

주소 /지도

88 Moo.2, Ratsada, Meung, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

