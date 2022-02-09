PHUKET TEST & GO

The Fusion Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
通过
69条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2014, the The Fusion Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 6.2 km away, and it normally takes about 45 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Fusion Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, tours can be enjoyed at the hotel. The Fusion Resort is home to 7 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. The Fusion Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

地址/地图

7/7 Moo 5. Soi Ta-ied, Chao-fah (West) Road, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

