PHUKET TEST & GO

The Fusion Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4

69レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
The Fusion Resort - Image 0
The Fusion Resort - Image 1
The Fusion Resort - Image 2
The Fusion Resort - Image 3
The Fusion Resort - Image 4
The Fusion Resort - Image 5
+24 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2014, the The Fusion Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 6.2 km away, and it normally takes about 45 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Fusion Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, tours can be enjoyed at the hotel. The Fusion Resort is home to 7 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. The Fusion Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Fusion Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Fusion Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

7/7 Moo 5. Soi Ta-ied, Chao-fah (West) Road, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ココビルプーケットリゾート
8.9
との評価
207 レビュー
から ฿-1
ブルーホテル
8.3
との評価
148 レビュー
から ฿-1
ココリトリートプーケットリゾートアンドスパ
8.4
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
ババハウスプーケットホテル
8.2
との評価
431 レビュー
から ฿-1
最近のプーケットスワンルワン
7.5
との評価
27 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーベッドグランドホテルプーケット
8.7
との評価
155 レビュー
から ฿-1
カサベラプーケット
8.7
との評価
68 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU