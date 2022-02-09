The Fusion Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Renovated in 2014, the The Fusion Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 6.2 km away, and it normally takes about 45 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Fusion Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, tours can be enjoyed at the hotel. The Fusion Resort is home to 7 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. The Fusion Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.