PHUKET TEST & GO

The Fusion Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
оценка с
69
Обновление February 9, 2022
The Fusion Resort - Image 0
The Fusion Resort - Image 1
The Fusion Resort - Image 2
The Fusion Resort - Image 3
The Fusion Resort - Image 4
The Fusion Resort - Image 5
+24 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2014, the The Fusion Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 6.2 km away, and it normally takes about 45 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Fusion Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, tours can be enjoyed at the hotel. The Fusion Resort is home to 7 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. The Fusion Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Fusion Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Fusion Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

7/7 Moo 5. Soi Ta-ied, Chao-fah (West) Road, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Отели-партнеры

Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Cocoville Phuket Resort 3 звезд
8.9
рейтинг с
207 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Блю Отель
8.3
рейтинг с
148 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Коко Ретрит Пхукет Резорт и Спа
8.4
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Baba House Phuket
8.2
рейтинг с
431 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah, Пхукет
8.4
рейтинг с
59 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Недавний Пхукет Суанлуанг
7.5
рейтинг с
27 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Seabed Grand Hotel Пхукет
8.7
рейтинг с
155 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Casa Bella Пхукет
8.7
рейтинг с
68 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU