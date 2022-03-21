普吉岛贝萨瓦纳酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
普吉岛贝萨瓦纳酒店位于普吉镇地区，是体验普吉岛及其周边地区的理想场所。距离市中心的繁华仅 0.1 公里。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。普吉岛贝萨瓦纳酒店提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的便利设施，让疲惫的旅客充满活力。酒店提供各种服务，包括所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、出租车服务、票务服务、快速入住/退房服务。普吉岛贝萨瓦纳酒店的氛围体现在每间客房中。纯平电视、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶、床单只是整个酒店的部分设施。酒店提供一流的设施，包括室外游泳池、花园，让您在城市度过充满活力的一天后放松身心。凭借理想的位置和相匹配的设施，普吉岛贝萨瓦纳酒店在许多方面都堪称完美。