The Besavana Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9
rating with
138 reviews
Updated on March 21, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated in the Phuket Town area, The Besavana Phuket is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only 0.1km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Besavana Phuket offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, express check-in/check-out. The ambiance of The Besavana Phuket is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Besavana Phuket hits the spot in many ways.

63/3 Krabi Rd. Muang Phuket, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

