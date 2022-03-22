PHUKET TEST & GO

海太阳沙滩度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
通过
1642条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa 位于芭东海滩，地理位置优越，拥有 240 间以现代风格和泰式风格装饰的精致客房。在这里，客人可以方便地前往海滩、购物中心、商店、餐厅以及娱乐场所，只需五分钟。芭东海滩距离酒店有 5 分钟步行路程，Jungceylon 购物中心和普吉幻多奇主题乐园距离酒店有不到 10 分钟车程。 Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa 的客人可以提供真正令人叹为观止的体验，他们可以探索并享受舒适的住宿，享受内部提供的一系列设施，包括两家时尚餐厅、带可俯瞰安达曼海的非凡泳池甲板的室外游泳池、按摩浴缸、池畔和日落酒吧、水疗护理、健身室、阅读角、游戏室、购物商场和会议设施。凭借众多的活动、无限的餐饮和永远细心的员工，客人在入住 Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa 时将获得一生难忘的体验。

地址/地图

254 Prabaramee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

