海太阳沙滩度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa 位于芭东海滩，地理位置优越，拥有 240 间以现代风格和泰式风格装饰的精致客房。在这里，客人可以方便地前往海滩、购物中心、商店、餐厅以及娱乐场所，只需五分钟。芭东海滩距离酒店有 5 分钟步行路程，Jungceylon 购物中心和普吉幻多奇主题乐园距离酒店有不到 10 分钟车程。 Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa 的客人可以提供真正令人叹为观止的体验，他们可以探索并享受舒适的住宿，享受内部提供的一系列设施，包括两家时尚餐厅、带可俯瞰安达曼海的非凡泳池甲板的室外游泳池、按摩浴缸、池畔和日落酒吧、水疗护理、健身室、阅读角、游戏室、购物商场和会议设施。凭借众多的活动、无限的餐饮和永远细心的员工，客人在入住 Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa 时将获得一生难忘的体验。