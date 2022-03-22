PHUKET TEST & GO

씨 선 샌드 리조트 & 스파 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

1642 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
+20 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

파통 비치에 전략적으로 위치한 Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa는 현대적인 스타일과 태국에서 영감을 받은 장식으로 꾸며진 240개의 세련된 객실을 자랑합니다. 여기에서 손님들은 해변, 쇼핑 센터, 상점, 레스토랑 및 유흥 장소까지 단 5분 거리에 있어 편리한 접근을 제공합니다. 빠통 비치는 도보로 5분, 정실론 쇼핑센터와 푸켓 판타지아는 차로 10분 이내의 거리에 있습니다. 진정 숨막히는 경험을 제공하는 Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa의 투숙객은 2개의 트렌디한 레스토랑, 안다만 해가 내려다보이는 멋진 수영장 데크가 있는 야외 수영장, 자쿠지, 풀사이드 및 선셋 바, 스파 트리트먼트, 피트니스 룸, 독서 코너, 게임 룸, 쇼핑 아케이드 및 회의 시설. 다양한 활동, 무한한 식사, 항상 세심한 직원과 함께 손님은 Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa에 머무는 동안 일생일대의 경험을 할 수 있습니다.

주소 /지도

254 Prabaramee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

