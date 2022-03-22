PHUKET TEST & GO

Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
rating with
1642 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa - Image 0
Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa - Image 1
Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa - Image 2
Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa - Image 3
Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa - Image 4
Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa - Image 5
+20 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Strategically located on Patong Beach, Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa boasts a sophisticated collection of 240 guestrooms adorned with modern style and Thai-inspired decor. Here, guests are offered convenient access with it taking only a five-minute trip to the beach, shopping centers, shops, restaurants, as well as entertainment venues. Patong Beach is a 5-minute walk away, and Jungceylon Shopping Center and Phuket Fantasea are within a 10-minute drive. Offering a truly breathtaking experience, guests at Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa can explore and fulfill a comfortable stay with the range of facilities offered in-house, including two trendy restaurants, outdoor swimming pools with a remarkable pool deck overlooking the Andaman Sea, a Jacuzzi, poolside and sunset bars , spa treatments, fitness room, reading corner, game room, shopping arcade, and meeting facilities. With numerous activities, limitless dining, and an ever-attentive staff, guests are in for an experience of a lifetime while staying at Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

254 Prabaramee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Patong Paragon Resort & Spa
7.8
rating with
917 reviews
From ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
rating with
89 reviews
From ฿-1
Austrian Garden - Tai Pan Village
8.7
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa
8.5
rating with
1915 reviews
From ฿-1
Andaman Beach Suites Hotel
7.8
rating with
818 reviews
From ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
rating with
421 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong
8.4
rating with
658 reviews
From ฿-1
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket
9.1
rating with
32 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU