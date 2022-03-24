皇家普吉城市酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
这家市中心商务酒店位于普吉岛的中心，步行即可到达购物中心和公共交通站点。皇家普吉城市酒店距离巴士站非常近，往返普吉国际机场非常方便且价格低廉。这使得皇家普吉城市酒店成为往返泰国南部其他岛屿或省份的旅客的理想基地。数个购物中心、夜市以及众多当地餐馆都在酒店的步行范围内。客房干净、舒适，并配备了所有现代便利设施。对于商务旅客，Royal Phuket City Hotel 在客房和公共区域提供高速无线网络连接。请选择您的停留日期，填写我们的安全在线订房表来预订在普吉皇家城市酒店的客房。第一步是在提供的空白处输入并提交您的旅行日期。