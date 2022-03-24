PHUKET TEST & GO

皇家普吉城市酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.5
通过
1307条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Royal Phuket City Hotel - Image 0
Royal Phuket City Hotel - Image 1
Royal Phuket City Hotel - Image 2
Royal Phuket City Hotel - Image 3
Royal Phuket City Hotel - Image 4
Royal Phuket City Hotel - Image 5
+9 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家市中心商务酒店位于普吉岛的中心，步行即可到达购物中心和公共交通站点。皇家普吉城市酒店距离巴士站非常近，往返普吉国际机场非常方便且价格低廉。这使得皇家普吉城市酒店成为往返泰国南部其他岛屿或省份的旅客的理想基地。数个购物中心、夜市以及众多当地餐馆都在酒店的步行范围内。客房干净、舒适，并配备了所有现代便利设施。对于商务旅客，Royal Phuket City Hotel 在客房和公共区域提供高速无线网络连接。请选择您的停留日期，填写我们的安全在线订房表来预订在普吉皇家城市酒店的客房。第一步是在提供的空白处输入并提交您的旅行日期。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是皇家普吉城市酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 皇家普吉城市酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

154 Phang-Nga Road Munag, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

布鲁旅馆
8.6

146 评论
฿-1
睡在普吉岛
7.9

475 评论
฿-1
普吉镇毯子酒店
8.9

467 评论
฿-1
布吉塔精品酒店
7.2

378 评论
฿-1
绿叶旅馆
8.4

21 评论
฿-1
普吉岛佛基拉诺富特酒店
8.2

174 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店
9

1059 评论
฿-1
宜必思尚品普吉市
8.4

632 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU