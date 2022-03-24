Royal Phuket City Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
This city center business hotel is right in the heart of Phuket, within walking distance to shopping malls and public transport. The Royal Phuket City Hotel is located very close to the bus station, making trips to and from Phuket International Airport very convenient and inexpensive. This makes the Royal Phuket City Hotel an ideal base for those in transit to and from other islands or provinces in southern Thailand. Several shopping malls, night markets, as well as a good selection of local restaurants are all within walking distance from the hotel. The guest rooms are clean, comfortable, and equipped with all the modern conveniences. For business travelers, the Royal Phuket City Hotel provides high-speed Wi-Fi internet access in the guest rooms as well as the common areas. Book your room now at Royal Phuket City Hotel via our secure online booking form. The first step is to enter and submit your travel dates in the spaces provided.