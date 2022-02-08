BANGKOK TEST & GO

Gate43 airport hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
通过
316条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 0
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 1
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 2
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 3
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 4
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 5
+14 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到13预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Gate43 airport hotel以优先方式，以及Gate43 airport hotel从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Pool View 22
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
  • 游泳池
特别优惠
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Lake View 22
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
  • 游泳池

Gate43 airport hotel, 15 min to Suvarnabhumi airport, 24 hr shuttle bus service, modern, cozy, clean, joy.

便利设施/功能

  • All room has a nice view, Pool view and Lake view
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Gate43 airport hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Gate43 airport hotel
查看所有评论

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

439-439/1 M.15 King kaew road soi 43, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

