BANGKOK TEST & GO

Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
rating with
441 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Duplex King bed 35
฿4,883 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Work Space
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers 24-hour security, car park, elevator. The ambiance of Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, linens, mirror, sofa, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

Amenities / Features

  • A newly established hotel situated right in the middle of all attractions which Ram Inthra area has to offer. A new concept of stylish duplex rooms which offers both work space and resting area in a perfect way.
  • Note: All bookings should be prepaid and there will be no refunds.
Score
3.4/5
Average
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇫🇷demangeau christophe

Reviewed on 31/12/2021
Arrived on 18/12/2021
3.4 Family Room with Terrace(2 Bedroom)
Positives
  • Services,
Negatives
  • Lication

Nice hotel even if a bit far from Bangkok. The staff was very friendly and tried to help us . Breakfast is ok ,

Address / Map

90/01 Ratchda-Ramintra Road, Khannayao, Bangkok, Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10230

