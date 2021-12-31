BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.5
оценка с
441
Обновление March 22, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Duplex King bed 35
฿4,883 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Рабочая среда
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Рабочая среда
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Рабочая среда
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers 24-hour security, car park, elevator. The ambiance of Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, linens, mirror, sofa, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

Удобства / Особенности

  • A newly established hotel situated right in the middle of all attractions which Ram Inthra area has to offer. A new concept of stylish duplex rooms which offers both work space and resting area in a perfect way.
  • Note: All bookings should be prepaid and there will be no refunds.
Счет
3.4/5
В среднем
На основе 1 рассмотрение
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
1
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇫🇷demangeau christophe

Проверено на 31/12/2021
Прибыл 18/12/2021
3.4 Family Room with Terrace(2 Bedroom)
Положительные
  • Services,
Отрицательные
  • Lication

Nice hotel even if a bit far from Bangkok. The staff was very friendly and tried to help us . Breakfast is ok ,

Адрес / Карта

90/01 Ratchda-Ramintra Road, Khannayao, Bangkok, Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10230

