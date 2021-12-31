BANGKOK TEST & GO

Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5

441レビューによる評価
更新日 March 22, 2022
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Image 0
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Image 1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Image 2
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Image 3
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Image 4
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Image 5
+35 写真
迅速な対応
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Duplex King bed 35
฿4,883 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 作業スペース
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers 24-hour security, car park, elevator. The ambiance of Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, linens, mirror, sofa, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

アメニティ/機能

  • A newly established hotel situated right in the middle of all attractions which Ram Inthra area has to offer. A new concept of stylish duplex rooms which offers both work space and resting area in a perfect way.
  • Note: All bookings should be prepaid and there will be no refunds.
スコア
3.4/5
平均
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
1
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossomゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
すべてのレビューを見る

🇫🇷demangeau christophe

でレビュー 31/12/2021
に到着しました 18/12/2021
3.4 Family Room with Terrace(2 Bedroom)
ポジティブ
  • Services,
ネガ
  • Lication

Nice hotel even if a bit far from Bangkok. The staff was very friendly and tried to help us . Breakfast is ok ,

住所/地図

90/01 Ratchda-Ramintra Road, Khannayao, Bangkok, Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10230

