Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers 24-hour security, car park, elevator. The ambiance of Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, linens, mirror, sofa, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.
90/01 Ratchda-Ramintra Road, Khannayao, Bangkok, Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10230