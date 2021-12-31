BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.5

441 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Duplex King bed 35
฿4,883 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 작업 공간
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers 24-hour security, car park, elevator. The ambiance of Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, linens, mirror, sofa, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

어메니티 / 특징

  • A newly established hotel situated right in the middle of all attractions which Ram Inthra area has to offer. A new concept of stylish duplex rooms which offers both work space and resting area in a perfect way.
  • Note: All bookings should be prepaid and there will be no refunds.
점수
3.4/5
평균
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
1
가난한
0
무서운
0
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
모든 리뷰보기

🇫🇷demangeau christophe

검토 31/12/2021
도착 18/12/2021
3.4 Family Room with Terrace(2 Bedroom)
긍정적
  • Services,
네거티브
  • Lication

Nice hotel even if a bit far from Bangkok. The staff was very friendly and tried to help us . Breakfast is ok ,

주소 /지도

90/01 Ratchda-Ramintra Road, Khannayao, Bangkok, Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10230

