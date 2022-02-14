BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
通过
211条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+21 相片
快速反应
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Grand Lord Boutique Hotel以优先方式，以及Grand Lord Boutique Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 26
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Corner Double Room 34
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Exclusive Suite 50
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间

Located 20 minutes from Survarnabhumi Airport, this 5-star boutique hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all the lively city has to offer. At Grand Lord Boutique Hotel, visitors are minutes away from such attractions as BITEC Convention Centre, Seacon Square, Paradise Park Mall, and Rama IX Royal Park. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Grand Lord Boutique Hotel is committed to ensuring that guests’ stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities can be found here - such as a restaurant, a karaoke bar, and meeting facilities for drinking, dining, and entertainment. Step into one of 79 exclusive rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of room facilities such as large LCD TV, satellite/cable TV with multiple channels, Wi-Fi, and a mini-bar plus room service. The fitness room and indoor swimming pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Grand Lord Boutique Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Grand Lord Boutique Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

919/1 Srinagarindra Rd., Suan Luang, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

56 Hotel
9.3

187 评论
฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2

1250 评论
฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6

130 评论
฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8

14 评论
฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8

668 评论
฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5

5421 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1

4142 评论
฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5

316 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU