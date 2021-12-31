BANGKOK TEST & GO

Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
441 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Image 0
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Image 1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Image 2
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Image 3
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Image 4
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Image 5
+35 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Duplex King bed 35
฿4,883 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Duplex King bed 35
฿4,883 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Duplex King bed 35
฿4,883 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Duplex Suite (1 King Size Bed) 35
฿4,883 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Duplex Twin Beds 35
฿4,883 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Duplex Twinbeds 35
฿4,883 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers 24-hour security, car park, elevator. The ambiance of Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, linens, mirror, sofa, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • A newly established hotel situated right in the middle of all attractions which Ram Inthra area has to offer. A new concept of stylish duplex rooms which offers both work space and resting area in a perfect way.
  • Note: All bookings should be prepaid and there will be no refunds.
Score
3.4/5
Gemiddelde
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
1
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇫🇷demangeau christophe

Beoordeeld op 31/12/2021
Aangekomen 18/12/2021
3.4 Family Room with Terrace(2 Bedroom)
Pluspunten
  • Services,
Minpunten
  • Lication

Nice hotel even if a bit far from Bangkok. The staff was very friendly and tried to help us . Breakfast is ok ,

Adres / kaart

90/01 Ratchda-Ramintra Road, Khannayao, Bangkok, Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10230

