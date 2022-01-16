BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Verve - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
通过
668条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Hotel Verve - Image 0
Hotel Verve - Image 1
Hotel Verve - Image 2
Hotel Verve - Image 3
Hotel Verve - Image 4
Hotel Verve - Image 5
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金
2 评论

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Hotel Verve以优先方式，以及Hotel Verve从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

NO REFUND

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double or Twin Room 28
฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe-Double or Twin Room 28
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suites 52
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Hotel Verve is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, towels, carpeting, slippers, complimentary instant coffee to please the most discerning guest. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Hotel Verve is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

🇺🇸Paul Johnson

评论于 16/01/2022
到达 05/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room
正数     
  • Reasonable comfort and quality for cost
负面的
  • Communication was subpar - I had to initiate all communication which was stressful.
  • No emails or calls were returned.

The experience was generally fine but the lack of communication is what caused stress. The whole set of procedures seemed relatively loose which confused us given the reason for being in quarantine in the first place. Everyone at the hotel was nice and pleasant.

🇬🇧Emma Mawdsley

评论于 09/01/2022
到达 27/12/2021
3.2 Deluxe Double or Twin Room
正数     
  • comfortable beds
  • very clean room
  • plenty of water provided
  • central location
负面的
  • poor communication
  • poor cold food, no choice offered

The room was fine but we found the communication very poor. We were given the pcr test in the carpark by someone who spoke no English. We were then dropped at our room; no one told us what was going on, no one gave us the wifi code, no one offered us food or drink even though we'd been flying all day and arrived after 8pm. There was no information in the room about what to do either. We rang for food and some dinner arrived nearly 2 hours later- no choice offered. Next day, breakfast was dropped outside our room and was cold. The manager spoke to me about arranging our next pcr test at a local hotel in 7 days but when I rang back 6 days later no one knew what I was talking about. If you were a tourist arriving in Thailand for the first time I think it was a bit of a cold reception to be honest.

地址/地图

22/1 Soi Sukhumvit 55, Sukhumvit Road, Thonglor, North Klongton, Wattana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

