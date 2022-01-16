Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
NO REFUND
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double or Twin Room 28m²
฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 户外设施
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe-Double or Twin Room 28m²
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 户外设施
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suites 52m²
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 微波
- 户外设施
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
Conveniently located in Bangkok, Hotel Verve is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, towels, carpeting, slippers, complimentary instant coffee to please the most discerning guest. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Hotel Verve is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room
正数
负面的
- Reasonable comfort and quality for cost
- Communication was subpar - I had to initiate all communication which was stressful.
- No emails or calls were returned.
The experience was generally fine but the lack of communication is what caused stress. The whole set of procedures seemed relatively loose which confused us given the reason for being in quarantine in the first place. Everyone at the hotel was nice and pleasant.
3.2 Deluxe Double or Twin Room
正数
负面的
- comfortable beds
- very clean room
- plenty of water provided
- central location
- poor communication
- poor cold food, no choice offered
The room was fine but we found the communication very poor. We were given the pcr test in the carpark by someone who spoke no English. We were then dropped at our room; no one told us what was going on, no one gave us the wifi code, no one offered us food or drink even though we'd been flying all day and arrived after 8pm. There was no information in the room about what to do either. We rang for food and some dinner arrived nearly 2 hours later- no choice offered. Next day, breakfast was dropped outside our room and was cold. The manager spoke to me about arranging our next pcr test at a local hotel in 7 days but when I rang back 6 days later no one knew what I was talking about. If you were a tourist arriving in Thailand for the first time I think it was a bit of a cold reception to be honest.