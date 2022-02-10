BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
7.2
通过
3757条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel以优先方式，以及Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

The booking is non-refundable and can only be modified. We only refund if the guest is tested positive before flying with provided RTPCR test result. And the refund is 70%.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 34
฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room 34
฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Located just a 10-minute drive from the international airport, this hotel is perfect for those in transit and with early morning or late night flights. The 144 guestrooms at the Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel are spacious and comfortable with spectacular views of the airport's takeoff/landing strips. Every unit at these nine-story twin towers are tastefully appointed and feature a host of amenities fitted for today's discerning travelers. Some of the services provided on-site include laundry/dry cleaning, airport transfers, a 24-hour front desk service, and a porter. For last minute shopping, guests can head over to Central Bang-na or Seacon Square, both of which are near Regent Suvarnabhumi.

便利设施/功能

  • SHA Extra Plus - Safety stay at Suvarnabhumi gateway
地址/地图

30/1-32/1 Soi Ladkrabung 22, Ladkrauang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

