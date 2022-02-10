Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel以优先方式，以及Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy The booking is non-refundable and can only be modified. We only refund if the guest is tested positive before flying with provided RTPCR test result. And the refund is 70%.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room 34 m² ฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Double Room 34 m² ฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK

Located just a 10-minute drive from the international airport, this hotel is perfect for those in transit and with early morning or late night flights. The 144 guestrooms at the Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel are spacious and comfortable with spectacular views of the airport's takeoff/landing strips. Every unit at these nine-story twin towers are tastefully appointed and feature a host of amenities fitted for today's discerning travelers. Some of the services provided on-site include laundry/dry cleaning, airport transfers, a 24-hour front desk service, and a porter. For last minute shopping, guests can head over to Central Bang-na or Seacon Square, both of which are near Regent Suvarnabhumi.

便利设施/功能 SHA Extra Plus - Safety stay at Suvarnabhumi gateway

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。