Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
Bewertung mit
441 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 22, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Duplex King bed 35
฿4,883 - 1 Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Arbeitsbereich
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers 24-hour security, car park, elevator. The ambiance of Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, linens, mirror, sofa, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • A newly established hotel situated right in the middle of all attractions which Ram Inthra area has to offer. A new concept of stylish duplex rooms which offers both work space and resting area in a perfect way.
  • Note: All bookings should be prepaid and there will be no refunds.
Ergebnis
3.4/5
Durchschnittlich
Beyogen auf 1 Rezension
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
1
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇫🇷demangeau christophe

Bewertet am 31/12/2021
Angekommen um 18/12/2021
3.4 Family Room with Terrace(2 Bedroom)
Positiv
  • Services,
Negative
  • Lication

Nice hotel even if a bit far from Bangkok. The staff was very friendly and tried to help us . Breakfast is ok ,

Adresse / Karte

90/01 Ratchda-Ramintra Road, Khannayao, Bangkok, Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10230

