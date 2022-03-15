普吉岛优雅度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
普吉岛格雷斯兰度假村 (SHA 认证) 宁静优雅，是观赏普吉岛令人惊叹的日落的理想场所。这家酒店提供 460 间配备最好设施的宽敞豪华客房，是其名字的缩影。享受水疗中心及其所有服务，或在阳光下度过一天后潜入巨大的游泳池。走出酒店前往奶油般的芭东海滩或前往普吉岛品尝泰国风味。普吉岛格雷斯兰度假村（SHA 认证）的工作人员可以帮助您计划假期。要预订您的下一次住宿，只需在我们安全的在线表格中输入日期并提交。