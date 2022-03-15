PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛优雅度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
通过
2833条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 0
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 1
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 2
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 3
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 4
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 5
+43 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

普吉岛格雷斯兰度假村 (SHA 认证) 宁静优雅，是观赏普吉岛令人惊叹的日落的理想场所。这家酒店提供 460 间配备最好设施的宽敞豪华客房，是其名字的缩影。享受水疗中心及其所有服务，或在阳光下度过一天后潜入巨大的游泳池。走出酒店前往奶油般的芭东海滩或前往普吉岛品尝泰国风味。普吉岛格雷斯兰度假村（SHA 认证）的工作人员可以帮助您计划假期。要预订您的下一次住宿，只需在我们安全的在线表格中输入日期并提交。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是普吉岛优雅度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛优雅度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

190 Thaweewong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

奥地利花园 - 大班村
8.7

29 评论
฿-1
安达曼海滩套房酒店
7.8

818 评论
฿-1
芭东百丽宫度假村及水疗中心
7.8

917 评论
฿-1
普吉岛芭东海滩智选假日酒店
8.5

2007 评论
฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6

89 评论
฿-1
普吉岛芭东英迪格酒店
9.1

195 评论
฿-1
普吉岛迪瓦娜芭东华美达酒店
8.4

658 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU