Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa

Phuket
8
rating with
2833 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The peaceful elegance of the Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) is the ideal spot to watch Phuket's awe-inspiring sunsets. Offering 460 large and luxurious rooms with the finest of amenities, this property epitomizes it's name. Enjoy the spa and all its services, or dive into the huge pool after a day in the sun. Venture out of the hotel onto the creamy Patong Beach or into Phuket for the tastes of Thailand. Staff of the Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) are available to help plan your vacation. To book your next stay, just enter the dates on our secure online form and submit.

Address / Map

190 Thaweewong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

