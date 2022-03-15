PHUKET TEST & GO

プーケットグレースランドリゾート＆スパ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

2833レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
プーケットグレースランドリゾート＆スパ（SHA認定）の静かなエレガンスは、プーケットの畏敬の念を起こさせる夕日を見るのに理想的なスポットです。最高のアメニティを備えた460室の広々とした豪華な客室を提供するこのホテルは、その名前を象徴しています。スパとそのすべてのサービスを楽しんだり、太陽の下で一日を過ごした後は巨大なプールに飛び込んでください。ホテルを出て、クリーミーなパトンビーチやプーケットでタイの味をお楽しみください。プーケットグレースランドリゾート＆スパ（SHA認定）のスタッフが休暇の計画をお手伝いします。次の滞在を予約するには、安全なオンラインフォームに日付を入力して送信してください。

住所/地図

190 Thaweewong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

