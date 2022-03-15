PHUKET TEST & GO

푸켓 그레이스 랜드 리조트 & 스파 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

2833 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 0
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 1
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 2
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 3
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 4
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 5
+43 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

푸켓 그레이스 랜드 리조트 & 스파 (SHA 인증)의 평화로운 우아함은 푸켓의 경외심을 불러 일으키는 일몰을 감상하기에 이상적인 장소입니다. 최고급 편의 시설을 갖춘 460 개의 크고 고급스러운 객실을 제공하는이 숙박 시설은 그 이름을 잘 보여줍니다. 스파와 모든 서비스를 즐기거나 태양 아래서 하루를 보낸 후 거대한 수영장에 뛰어 드십시오. 호텔을 벗어나 크림 같은 파통 비치나 푸켓으로 가서 태국의 맛을 즐겨보세요. 푸켓 그레이스 랜드 리조트 & 스파 (SHA 인증)의 직원이 휴가 계획을 도와드립니다. 다음 숙박을 예약하려면 보안 온라인 양식에 날짜를 입력하고 제출하십시오.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
푸켓 그레이스 랜드 리조트 & 스파 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 푸켓 그레이스 랜드 리조트 & 스파
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

190 Thaweewong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

파트너 호텔

호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

오스트리안 가든 - 타이 판 빌리지
8.7
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
안다만 비치 스위트 호텔
7.8
평가
818 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
빠통 파라곤 리조트 & 스파
7.8
평가
917 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
평가
421 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
평가
89 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 인디고 푸켓 빠통
9.1
평가
195 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라마다 바이 윈덤 푸켓 디바 나 파통
8.4
평가
658 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU