PHUKET TEST & GO

我的风格度假酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
通过
11条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
+3 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

我的风格度假村酒店位于芭东地区，是普吉岛短途游的理想出发点。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。尽一切努力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店提供行李寄存、公共区域无线网络连接、停车场、池畔酒吧、指定吸烟区。我的风格度假村酒店拥有 28 间客房。所有客房都布置高雅，许多甚至提供诸如纯平电视、床单、互联网接入——无线、私人游泳池、互联网接入——无线（免费）等舒适设施。酒店的室外游泳池、室内游泳池、游泳池（儿童）是忙碌了一天后放松身心的理想场所。在 My Style Resort Hotel 享受绝佳的位置和服务。

地址/地图

Nanai 9, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

