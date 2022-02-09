Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到44预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与贝斯特韦斯特芭东海滩酒店以优先方式，以及贝斯特韦斯特芭东海滩酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Best Western Patong Beach Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

如果您正在寻找一家位于普吉岛的便利酒店，那么最佳西方芭东海滩酒店就是您的最佳选择。热闹的市中心距离酒店仅 7.6 公里。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。酒店在所有客房提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时前台、残障人士设施、行李寄存处、公共区域 Wi-Fi，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。客人可以从 224 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着和平与和谐的氛围。无论您是健身爱好者，还是在劳累了一天后只是想放松一下，健身中心、室外游泳池等一流的休闲设施都将为您带来无限乐趣。最佳西方芭东海滩酒店拥有理想的位置和相匹配的设施，在许多方面都堪称完美。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 贝斯特韦斯特芭东海滩酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 贝斯特韦斯特芭东海滩酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。