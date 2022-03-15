My Style Resort Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Located in the Patong area, My Style Resort Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, poolside bar, designated smoking area. My Style Resort Hotel is home to 28 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, linens, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary). The property's outdoor pool, indoor pool, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy a great location and services to match at My Style Resort Hotel.