PHUKET TEST & GO

迈考棕榈海滩度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9
通过
308条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
+40 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

迈考棕榈海滩度假村位于迈考地区，是体验普吉岛及其周边地区的理想场所。这家五星级酒店距离机场仅咫尺之遥。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。尽一切努力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的主要特色包括所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、神社、每日客房清洁服务、壁炉。所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多甚至提供衣架、免费茶水、拖鞋、毛巾、雨伞，以取悦最挑剔的客人。无论您是健身爱好者，还是只是在辛苦一天后寻找放松的方式，您都将享受到健身中心、水疗中心、游泳池（儿童）、花园等娱乐设施。无论您的旅行目的是什么，迈考棕榈海滩度假村都是您在普吉岛逗留的绝佳选择。

如果您是迈考棕榈海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 迈考棕榈海滩度假村
126/5 Maikao Soi 8 Moo.4 T. Maikhao, A.Thalang, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

