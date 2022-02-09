Maikhao Palm Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in the Mai Khao area, Maikhao Palm Beach Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Only away, this 5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, fireplace. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide clothes rack, complimentary tea, slippers, towels, umbrella to please the most discerning guest. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as fitness center, spa, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Maikhao Palm Beach Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.