PHUKET TEST & GO

Maikhao Palm Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9
rating with
308 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Maikhao Palm Beach Resort - Image 0
Maikhao Palm Beach Resort - Image 1
Maikhao Palm Beach Resort - Image 2
Maikhao Palm Beach Resort - Image 3
Maikhao Palm Beach Resort - Image 4
Maikhao Palm Beach Resort - Image 5
+40 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Mai Khao area, Maikhao Palm Beach Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Only away, this 5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, fireplace. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide clothes rack, complimentary tea, slippers, towels, umbrella to please the most discerning guest. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as fitness center, spa, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Maikhao Palm Beach Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Maikhao Palm Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Maikhao Palm Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

126/5 Maikao Soi 8 Moo.4 T. Maikhao, A.Thalang, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Splash Beach Resort, Mai Khao Phuket
8.4
rating with
800 reviews
From ฿-1
Maikhao Home Garden
8.9
rating with
94 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Airport Place
7.8
rating with
362 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Airport Hotel
8.4
rating with
556 reviews
From ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
rating with
393 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Ar-Jor
8
rating with
443 reviews
From ฿-1
SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
2032 reviews
From ฿-1
Marina Express Aviator Phuket Airport
8.4
rating with
1244 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU