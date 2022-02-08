普吉岛洲际度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

普吉岛洲际度假村位于普吉岛的卡马拉地区，是娱乐和放松的理想场所。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。普吉岛洲际度假村提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。这家酒店提供许多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。在普吉岛洲际度假村探索专业服务和各种特色的迷人融合。

