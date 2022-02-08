PHUKET TEST & GO

InterContinental Phuket Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.2
rating with
179 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, InterContinental Phuket Resort is located in the Kamala area of Phuket. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by InterContinental Phuket Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at InterContinental Phuket Resort.

Address / Map

333, 333/3, Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand 83150, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

