Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与德菲尔旅馆以优先方式，以及德菲尔旅馆从你会直接收取货款。

Dfeel Hostel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Dfeel Hostel 是舒适和廉价住宿的理想选择，融合了复古风格。它位于芭东地区。旅舍位置便利，可轻松前往众多旅游景点、美丽的海滩、购物区和夜生活场所。该环境提供了远离拥挤的游客的宁静环境，但仍然可以在旅馆的主要道路上乘坐当地巴士轻松抵达普吉镇。 Dfeel Hostel酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。入住这家美妙的酒店时，友好而乐于助人的旅馆工作人员可以为您安排当地旅游、出租车、汽车/摩托车租赁和其他旅游信息，让您的美好假期更加轻松。旅舍还提供娱乐室。但是，不提供电梯。旅舍设有私人房间和宿舍房间，有多种选择，以满足您的个人需求和预算。每间包房均配备标准设施，包括空调、连接浴室、冷热水淋浴和阅读灯。无论您的旅行目的是什么，Dfeel Hostel 都是您在普吉岛逗留的绝佳选择。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店