Journey Hub Hotel-Phuket 位于芭东地区，是深受旅客欢迎的选择。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。 Journey Hub Hotel-Phuket 为客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时客房服务、24 小时保安、每日清洁服务、邮政服务。酒店拥有 198 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括纯平电视、地毯、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水。酒店提供的娱乐设施包括室外游泳池。 Journey Hub Hotel-Phuket 拥有理想的位置和配套设施，在许多方面都堪称完美。