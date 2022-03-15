PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛奥尼伍德Journeyhub酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
通过
221条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket - Image 0
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket - Image 1
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket - Image 2
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket - Image 3
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket - Image 4
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket - Image 5
+27 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Journey Hub Hotel-Phuket 位于芭东地区，是深受旅客欢迎的选择。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。 Journey Hub Hotel-Phuket 为客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时客房服务、24 小时保安、每日清洁服务、邮政服务。酒店拥有 198 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括纯平电视、地毯、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水。酒店提供的娱乐设施包括室外游泳池。 Journey Hub Hotel-Phuket 拥有理想的位置和配套设施，在许多方面都堪称完美。

便利设施/功能

  • 宠物友好
地址/地图

240/8 Pungmuang Sai Kor Road, Patong, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

